By Louise Egan and Tom Hals
OTTAWA/WILMINGTON, Del. Aug 7 The railway whose
runaway train killed 47 people in Lac-Megantic, Quebec, last
month filed for bankruptcy protection in Canada and the United
States on Wednesday as it faces mounting pressure from
authorities to pay for the disaster cleanup.
Montreal, Maine & Atlantic Ltd (MMA) filed for bankruptcy in
both countries to preserve the value of its assets for a
potential sale, according to court documents filed with the U.S.
Bankruptcy Court in Maine.
It said total monthly revenues of its Canadian and U.S.
units had dwindled to about $1 million since the derailment,
given the closure of its main line between Quebec and Maine.
"It has become apparent that the obligations of both
companies now exceed the value of their assets, including
prospective insurance recoveries, as a direct result of the
tragic derailment at Lac-Megantic, Quebec, on July 6," MMA
Chairman Ed Burkhardt said in a statement.
In Canada, the bankruptcy petition was filed to the Quebec
Superior Court in Montreal under the Companies' Creditors
Arrangement Act.
A hearing is scheduled for Thursday in Bangor, Maine.
The July 6 crash was the worst of its kind in North America
in two decades. The driverless MMA train careened into the
small, lakeside town of Lac-Megantic, where it derailed, causing
massive explosions and a wall of fire that obliterated the town
center and killed those in its path. An estimated 5.6 million
liters of oil were spilled.
As cleanup costs and lawsuits piled up, Burkhardt had hinted
that the company might opt for bankruptcy. It has already scaled
back operations and laid off staff in Canada and the United
States.
The Quebec government has ordered MMA as well as World Fuel
Services, the company whose unit sold the crude oil the
train carried, to pay for cleaning up the oil that spilled in
the crash. The municipality of Lac-Megantic has so far paid
C$7.8 million ($7.57 million) to companies doing the cleanup and
is demanding the railway pay it back.
Burkhardt said MMA wished to work with authorities "in the
continuing environmental remediation and clean-up as long as is
necessary, and will do everything within its capacity to achieve
completion of such goal".
MMA's chief financial officer, Donald Gardner, said in the
court documents that concurrent legal proceedings were filed in
Canada to preserve the company as a going concern. The company
said it had assets of between $50 million and $100 million and
liabilities of up to $10 million.
Joint Canada-U.S. bankruptcies are common, with Nortel
Networks and Abitibi Bowater being two big examples. In those
cases, subsidiaries filed separate proceedings in each country
to address the assets and liabilities in each country but the
judges held joint hearings connected by video link.
The court documents also said the loss of much of the
company's freight business occurred because Canadian authorities
are not letting its trains run between Maine and Quebec.
MMA said it will continue to provide essential rail services
in Quebec, Maine and Vermont and services to Lac-Megantic will
be restored when authorities allow it, although Burkhardt made
clear earlier this week MMA would no longer transport oil.
The Canadian Transportation Agency, which oversees railway
insurance, is currently seeking confirmation from MMA that it
continues to hold adequate third party liability insurance
coverage for their ongoing operations in Canada, a CTA
spokesperson said last week.
Under federal regulations in Canada, there is no set minimum
amount of insurance coverage required and coverage is based on a
risk assessment carried out by the insurance company and the
railway company.