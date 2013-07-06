CALGARY, Alberta, July 6 A runaway train that derailed and exploded in Lac Megantic, Quebec, on Saturday was carrying Bakken crude destined for customers in New Brunswick, a spokesman for the railway said.

Joseph McGonigle, vice-president of marketing for the Montreal, Maine & Atlantic Railway did not provide additional detail on the destination of the derailed train.

The railways lines connect to others serving Canada's largest refinery, the 300,000 barrel per day Saint John, refinery owned by Irving Oil Corp.

Irving could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter, writing by Scott Haggett)