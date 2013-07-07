LAC-MEGANTIC, Quebec, July 6 Canadian police
expect the death toll from a fatal fuel train blast in a small
Quebec town to be more than the one person confirmed dead so
far, a spokesman said on Saturday.
The driverless train and 72 tankers of crude oil jumped the
tracks in the small town of Lac-Megantic early in the morning
and exploded in a massive fireball.
"We have already confirmed one death and we expect there
will be others," police spokesman Guy Lapointe told a late-night
briefing. He declined to comment on media reports saying
anywhere between 40 and 80 people were missing.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Jackie Frank)