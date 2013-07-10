LAC-MEGANTIC, Quebec The head of the company whose oil-tanker train exploded and devastated a small Quebec town faced cries of "murderer" from furious town residents on Wednesday and said the calamity may well have resulted from crucial hand brakes on the train not being set properly.

"It's very questionable whether the hand brakes were properly applied on this train. As a matter of fact I'll say they weren't, or we wouldn't have had this incident," Montreal Maine and Atlantic Railways Chairman Ed Burkhardt told an often raw and unruly outdoor news conference in the eastern Quebec town of Lac-Megantic as irate town residents looked on.

Sixty people are either dead or missing after the runaway train smashed into the center of the historic lakeside town and exploded early on Saturday morning.

Police say 200 investigators are sifting through the charred wreckage of what they describe as a crime scene. Only 15 bodies have been recovered, none of whom have yet been identified, and relatives hold out little hope that anyone will now be found alive.

Canada's Transportation Safety Board has said it wants to know if Montreal Maine and Atlantic (MMA) followed proper safety procedures when the 72-car train was parked for the night in the hours before it rolled downhill, unmanned, and slammed into Lac-Megantic.

MMA executives had previously said they believed the train's air brakes failed after local firefighters shut down the engine on one of its locomotives late on Friday night to put out a fire. The train had been parked in the neighboring municipality of Nantes, uphill from Lac-Megantic.

That left the question about whether the train's engineer -its only crew member - set enough hand brakes before he left for a shift change shortly before the engine fire broke out. The hand brakes are meant to hold a train in place even if the air brakes fail.

"It seems that adequate hand brakes were not set on this train and it was the engineer's responsibility to set them," Burkhardt said.

He said the engineer has been suspended without pay.

Reuters has not been able to reach the engineer

MMA, which is headquartered in Chicago, has a long history of accidents in Canada, according to Transportation Safety Board data, which shows 129 accidents, including 77 derailments - some of them minor - since 2003. It is one of only two relatively small rail companies in Canada that is allowed to operate trains manned by a single engineer.

A TSB official said she could not immediately say how MMA's accident rate compared with other rail operators in the country.

The incident forced about 2,000 people, roughly a third of the town's population, to leave their homes and seek shelter in local schools or with friends and family. Around 1,200 have since been allowed to return to their homes, some of which are still without power or water.

"After that tragedy, after watching that fire burn half the downtown, we are happy to be back home," said Denis Leveille, 57. "But we're not really settled in, because we don't have electricity right now. Our only power is that yellow cord there," he said, pointing to an extension cable running out a front window and across the yard to a neighbor's house.

"We need that for the fridge and the coffee maker - so we have coffee in the morning and beer at night."

(Writing by David Ljunggren and Janet Guttsman; Editing by Peter Galloway)