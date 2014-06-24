By Richard Valdmanis
|
LAC-MEGANTIC, Quebec, June 24 Each time a train
rumbles past her house and the clothing shop where she works,
Lucie Roy relives the moment last year when explosions leveled
much of her neighborhood - and she and her two children narrowly
escaped injury.
"I freak out inside when I feel that train shake the
ground," she said, looking out a window at the tracks and the
blast zone, an open pit crawling with heavy machinery. "I'm
doing my best to move on, but it is hard when I have to face my
nightmare on a daily basis."
This picturesque lakeside town nestled in the pine-covered
hills of eastern Quebec is slowly rebuilding after a train
loaded with crude oil crashed in flames in the downtown core
nearly a year ago, destroying dozens of buildings and killing 47
people in one of North America's worst rail accidents.
The July 6, 2013, tragedy has become a symbol of what can go
wrong when industry ships dangerous cargo on an aging rail
system. Oil transport by rail has surged fiftyfold since 2008,
when the boom in North American oil production began to
overwhelm traditional pipeline networks.
In the incident's aftermath, regulators in Canada and the
United States sought to shore up safety with a slew of new
rules. But Lac-Megantic is still waiting for recovery and
reassurance.
"To move on, the town needs to be repaired and people also
need to know that this can never happen again," said the Rev.
Steve Lemay of St. Agnes Church, a stone structure on a hill
that overlooked the blast. "Right now, we can't pretend that is
the case."
The slow pace of recovery has frustrated residents,
entrepreneurs and public officials. Hopes that the scores of
businesses dislodged by the explosions could restart by the
summer tourist season have been dashed by red tape and
decontamination work in the blast zone that is expected to drag
on for months. Meanwhile, housing prices have slumped.
"There is still a lot of uncertainty, even after a year,"
said Isabelle Halle, director of the Lac-Megantic Chamber of
Commerce. "It is palpable, and it is very discouraging for
people who, ultimately, just want their lives back."
ROLLING NIGHTMARE
The 72-car train, dubbed the train from hell, had been
parked up a hill from Lac-Megantic when its brakes failed.
Unattended, the train rolled downhill 11 km (7 miles) before
hitting a curve and derailing near Lac-Megantic's waterfront,
which was packed with late-night revelers.
The explosions lit up the sky like daylight, witnesses said,
incinerating buildings and trees and spilling millions of
gallons of burning crude oil into the lake.
Most of those who died in the blast were at the Musi-Cafe, a
popular waterfront bar. Its owner, Yannick Gagne, who was at
home that night, is among the business owners trying to rebuild.
Gagne says he can imagine bands playing to crowds on the
waterfront deck of his rebuilt bar, but he is not sure when it
will happen. Like many businesspeople, he has a spot to rebuild
but is waiting for the provincial government to calculate the
amount of assistance he will receive.
"In the best case it will be September, but it could be
later," he said, standing amid wood and metal frames in a zone
set up by the government for dislodged businesses. "The problem
is we don't know how much assistance we are getting from the
government, and that is slowing us down. We've been waiting for
an answer for months."
Quebec's Ministry of Municipal Affairs said some C$4.3
million has been disbursed among 147 businesses that sought aid
in the wake of the derailment. An additional 97 requests are
still unresolved. A spokeswoman declined to comment on their
progress.
That aid is part of more than C$200 million that has been
doled out by the governments of Quebec and Canada. Most of that
has gone toward the cleanup, rebuilding infrastructure and
support to municipal and non-governmental bodies.
MEMORY AND FEAR
The one tangible sign of recovery - the return of freight
trains last December - is also one of the town's biggest
worries. The train is a constant reminder of the tragedy.
"I hear it 15 minutes before it arrives. I see it, I watch
it go by my window," said Helene Metivier, 50, who owns an inn
just outside the blast zone. "It is hard. I live with this
memory and fear."
An investigation into the crash led to criminal charges
against the conductor and two other employees of the now-defunct
Montreal, Maine & Atlantic (MMA) railway, and led Canadian
regulator Transport Canada to adopt numerous safety measures,
including the phasing out of older DOT-111 tanker cars by 2016.
After the incident, MMA went bankrupt and the rail line was
purchased by Fortress Group, a New York investment firm. Repairs
on the tracks were completed last fall. Now, trains pass through
Lac-Megantic several times a week.
The trains do not carry hazardous materials. But Fortress
has said the line, renamed the Central Maine and Quebec, could
resume oil shipments after further track upgrades.
Some residents have circulated petitions calling for new
tracks that steer clear of town.
"I think everyone wants the rail rerouted around town. It is
unanimous. It needs to be done in a way that still serves our
industries, but a new track makes sense," said Halle of the
Lac-Megantic Chamber of Commerce.
On July 6 the town will mark the anniversary with ceremonies
at St. Agnes Church. Outside the church, the statue of Jesus
Christ that overlooks the blast area - charred in the explosion
but now restored - will be a comforting presence for many
townspeople.
"It is an important symbol for the town. For people, it is a
symbol of faith, a symbol of resistance," the Rev. Lemay said.
"The statue faced all of this."
