July 9 Transport Canada, which regulates the country's railways, said on Tuesday that there are no rules for the number of handbrakes needed to be set on a train to ensure it is safely parked, but engineers must perform a test.

Speaking to a news conference, Luc Bourdon, director-general of rail safety, said engineers must perform a push-pull test with a locomotive to ensure the train cannot move.

Montreal, Maine & Atlantic Railway officials have said handbrakes were applied on the train that rolled driverless into Lac-Megantic, Quebec on the weekend, leaving 50 people confirmed dead or still missing. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Gary Hill)