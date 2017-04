July 23 In an emergency directive issued after a deadly rail accident this month, Transport Canada said on Tuesday that trains hauling dangerous goods must have at least two operators and must not be left unattended on a main track.

Transport Canada also said locomotives must be locked when left unattended.

The directive was issued in response to a deadly July 6 accident in the Quebec town of Lac-Megantic, where a runaway train killed 47 people and leveled dozens of buildings.