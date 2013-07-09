LAC-MEGANTIC, Quebec, July 9 Shipments of crude
oil along the rail route disrupted by the Quebec train
derailment could be out of service for "a while", an official
with Canada's Transportation Safety Board said on Tuesday.
Montreal, Maine & Atlantic Railway's line that carries oil
from Montreal through Maine destined for Irving Oil's St. John,
New Brunswick refinery has been shut since a crude train
derailed in Lac-Megantic early Saturday.
About 50 people are either confirmed dead, or are still
missing, likely turning the accident into North America's worst
rail disaster since 1989.
Transportation Safety Board lead investigator Don Ross said
in a press conference the line would be out of service for "a
while, until this gets cleared up."
"Those services from Montreal through this area, Quebec, to
the neighbouring states is affected until we get it up and
running," he told reporters.
The MMA train had been carrying crude from North Dakota to
the 300,000 barrel per day (bpd) Irving Oil refinery. Officials
from Maine's Department of Transportation said on Monday they
had no plans to halt shipments of oil by rail through the state
despite the Lac-Megantic disaster.
The MMA line carried more than 15,600 barrels per day (bpd)
of crude through Maine in March, according to state data. A
separate line owned by Pan Am Railways, took just over 12,400
bpd during that month.
Crude oil continues to flow through Maine to New Brunswick
from points south along the railroad tracks owned by Pan Am
Railways, which last year railed about 6,300 bpd of crude
through the state.
Pan Am's line enters southwestern Maine in Berwick then runs
northeastward through Portland and Waterville to Mattawamkeag,
where deliveries are handed off to Maine, Montreal and
Atlantic's line before crossing into New Brunswick, Canada.
"It's a tragedy, and we've reached out to MMA and offered to
do whatever we can to help them," Pan Am vice president Cynthia
Scarano told Reuters.
"But there's been no interruption in our service," she said.
(Reporting by Richard Valdmanis, additional reporting by Dave
Sherwood in Bowdoinham, Maine; Editing by Bernard Orr)