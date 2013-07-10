Russia says did not carry out air strikes on Syria's Idlib - RIA
MOSCOW Russian planes did not carry out air strikes in the Syrian province of Idlib, RIA news agency quoted Russia's Defence Ministry as saying on Tuesday.
LAC-MEGANTIC, Quebec The Quebec police are now assuming that all those missing after Saturday's deadly train accident in the town of Lac-Megantic are dead, spokesman Michel Forget said on Wednesday, although he also reduced the total number of dead and missing to 50 from 60.
"Now we are standing here with a number of 50 persons that we are considering now as missing and most probably dead in this tragedy," Forget told reporters. He said 20 bodies have been recovered.
(Reporting by Julie Gordon; Writing by Randall Palmer; Editing by David Brunnstrom)
ERBIL, Iraq The United Nations said on Tuesday it is expanding camps for displaced people around Mosul, as air strikes resumed on Islamic State positions in Iraq's second largest city.
BRASILIA Brazil's top electoral court on Tuesday began hearing a landmark case about illegal campaign funding that could lead to the removal of President Michel Temer less than a year after he took over from impeached leftist Dilma Rousseff.