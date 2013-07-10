LAC-MEGANTIC, Quebec, July 10 The Quebec police
are now assuming that all those missing after Saturday's deadly
train accident in the town of Lac-Megantic are dead, spokesman
Michel Forget said on Wednesday, although he also reduced the
total number of dead and missing to 50 from 60.
"Now we are standing here with a number of 50 persons that
we are considering now as missing and most probably dead in this
tragedy," Forget told reporters. He said 20 bodies have been
recovered.
