By Peter N Henderson
TORONTO, June 11 Canadian railways should bring
in automatic braking systems and video recording devices to help
prevent accidents like a fatal 2012 passenger train derailment,
the country's transportation watchdog said on Tuesday.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada's proposals would
apply to both passenger and freight travel, bringing railways in
line with air travel, where flight recorders and automatic pilot
systems have long been required.
The new rules would also bring Canada's railway regulations
closer to those of the United States, where a 2008 overhaul
means nearly all rail lines must introduce automatic control
systems by the end of 2015.
The board's recommendations came in its report on the 2012
accident, which killed three engineers and injured 45
passengers.
The board said the train was traveling more than four times
the rated speed for the track near Toronto where the accident
took place, and engineers apparently ignored or misunderstood
track signals that told them to slow down.
"Missed signals are a real risk," Wendy Tadros, chair of the
Transportation Safety Board, told a news conference. "Every day,
hundreds of freight trains encounter thousands of signals all
over Canada. Those trains carry chemicals. Flammable liquids.
And more and more oil."
Canada has limited passenger rail service, but railways
carry more than 310 million tonnes of freight a year including
ever-larger volumes of crude oil. Oil accounts for around 5
percent of total rail traffic in Canada, National Bank research
analysts say.
In May, a train spilled 575 barrels of crude oil onto the
Saskatchewan prairie after it derailed.
The TSB said rail operators should install automatic,
fail-safe override systems that can stop or slow a train if it
misses a signal. It also said locomotives should be equipped
with video monitoring systems to make crash investigations
easier.
A spokesman for Canadian National Railway Co, one
of Canada's two big rail companies, said CN Rail is already
rolling out fail-safe control systems in the United States,
where it also operates.
But Mark Hallman said it was unwise to implement the control
systems in Canada until they have been proven reliable. "It's a
technologically complex system that as of yet has not been
proven in any large scale industry implementation," Hallman
said.
Transport Canada, the industry regulator, now has 90 days to
respond to the TSB recommendations.
(Editing by Janet Guttsman and Phil Berlowitz)