OTTAWA Nov 14 A Canadian airliner with 54
passengers on board had to swerve to avoid an unmanned flying
object near Toronto early on Monday, slightly injuring two cabin
crew, in the most serious case of its kind in Canada, officials
said.
The Porter Airlines Bombardier Q400 twin-prop plane, which
took off from Ottawa, was at 9,000 feet (2,750 meters),
descending into the city's Billy Bishop waterfront airport, when
the pilots saw an unmanned aerial vehicle.
"Two crew members performed an evasive maneuver to avoid the
unidentified object," said Genevieve Corbin, a spokeswoman for
the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB). Corbin said the
object was most likely a drone.
Two cabin crew suffered slight injuries during the incident,
Porter said.
"The pilots' initial assessment was that it looked like a
balloon. After debriefing, there is potential that the object
was a drone," said Porter Airlines spokesman Brad Cicero.
The plane landed at about 7:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT). The TSB
has now launched an investigation, the first time it has done so
for such an incident, said Corbin.
In June, Canada's federal transport ministry launched a
campaign intended to deter people from flying drones near
airports or aircraft.
There have been a rash of near misses between planes and
unmanned aerial vehicles in the United States in recent years.
In April, police in Britain said a British Airways passenger
aircraft collided with what was most likely a drone as it
prepared to land at London's Heathrow Airport. The aircraft
landed safely and no injuries were reported in the
incident.
(Additional reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing
by Alan Crosby)