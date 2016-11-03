(Adds comments from low-cost startups, rewrites top)
By Allison Lampert
MONTREAL Nov 3 Canada will lift foreign
investment limits for Canadian airlines to 49 percent from 25
percent, a change that should spur competition and lower fares
by encouraging the launch of low-cost airlines, its transport
minister said on Thursday.
Air Canada shares fell 3.2 percent while WestJet
Airlines Ltd slipped 1.4 percent following the news,
though analysts said a flood of new low-cost competitors is
unlikely given the country's high aviation taxes and charges.
Consumer advocates have long complained that limited
competition, high fares and airport fees make Canada a
comparatively expensive country for air travel.
"I expect fares to go down because of competition, and I
expect more destination choices for Canadians," Transport
Minister Marc Garneau said in Montreal.
The rules still prohibit a foreign individual or single
group of international investors from owning more than 25
percent of a Canadian carrier.
WestJet Chief Executive Gregg Saretsky said the airline was
disappointed the Canadian government had not done more to review
aviation taxation and aviation infrastructure costs. Air Canada
also called on the government to address high Canadian ticket
taxes and other fees.
Garneau told reporters he would look at airport rents and
security fees but made no commitments.
STARTUPS WELCOME CHANGE
Although the new rules had not yet taken effect, Garneau
will allow startups Canada Jetlines and Enerjet to seek
additional foreign investment immediately.
Enerjet Chief Commercial Officer Darcy Morgan said this will
help in its talks with Arizona-based Indigo Partners LLC, whose
managing partner Bill Franke is considered one of the most
influential investors in low-cost airlines.
Indigo was not immediately available for comment.
"Enerjet has just found the lift it needs to fly," said
aviation industry consultant Robert Mann.
Jim Scott, Chief Executive of B.C.-based Canada Jetlines,
said the change will help his talks with Asian and European
investors to attract an estimated C$50 million ($37.35
million)to start and expand airline service in 2017.
"Now we're able to go back and engage with them seriously,"
he said.
The startups, however, must still contend with the
challenges of a higher-cost market in which many carriers have
failed.
"The difficulty start-ups have had in getting off the ground
is not for lack of capital but rather, concerns about the risks
of a new ultra low-cost carrier business model," wrote RBC
Dominion analyst Walter Spracklin in a note to clients.
Delta Air Lines declined to comment on the changes.
The U.S. airline has previously expressed interest in Canada,
fueling speculation that it could take a stake in WestJet.
($1 = 1.3388 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal; Additional reporting
by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Additional writing by David
Ljunggren in Ottawa; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe, Lisa Von Ahn and
Chris Reese)