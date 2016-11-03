(Adds comments from rail union, Canadian Pacific)
By Allison Lampert
MONTREAL Nov 3 Canada intends to oblige
railways to install video and audio recorders in the cabs of
locomotives in an effort to boost safety, the country's
transport minister said on Thursday.
The move comes in the wake of an oil tanker car disaster
that killed 47 people in the Quebec town of Lac-Megantic in
2013, Transport Minister Marc Garneau told an audience of
business executives in Montreal.
"This critical information can be used during accident
investigations of the future, while protecting the privacy of
employees," he said.
Canadian National Railway Co, Canada's largest
railroad, welcomed the plan for the cameras.
"This technology is a powerful and important tool in the
investigative process to get to a better understanding of
causation, which will lead to improved safety practices," CN
Chief Executive Luc Jobin said in a statement.
The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference, which represents
12,000 rail workers in the country, is opposed to giving railway
companies access to the recordings, but is open to their use by
government officials during accident investigations.
Teamsters spokesman Stephane Lacroix said on Thursday that
the union is happy the recorders' usage is limited to accidents
and will "preserve the private lives of our members."
But Canadian Pacific Railway Co Chief
Operating Officer Keith Creel in a statement urged Garneau to
allow railways access to the recordings for use as a
"preventative, proactive, behavior-changing tool."
The use of recorders only for accident investigations
"doesn't afford the railroads the opportunity to take
appropriate corrective action in the event unsafe behaviors are
found."
The government also delayed a decision until 2017 on whether
to maintain a cap that it imposes on the revenue railways earn
from hauling western grain.
Canadian National and Canadian Pacific oppose the revenue
cap, saying it discourages investment, while farmers and grain
companies say it's necessary given limited rail competition.
Garneau said his government will introduce legislation next
spring that will include decisions on the grain revenue cap and
extended interswitching, the transfer of cars from one railway's
line to another's.
Grain handlers welcomed the government's plan to include in
that legislation the ability to apply reciprocal penalties in
shippers' service agreements with railways.
"It will allow shippers to hold railways accountable for
their performance in the same way railways hold shippers
accountable for performance," said Wade Sobkowich, executive
director of Western Grain Elevator Association, whose members
include Richardson International and Viterra.
(Reporting by Allison Lampert, writing by David Ljunggren and
Rod Nickel; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Alan Crosby)