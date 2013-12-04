(In Dec. 3 story, corrects attribution in paragraph 16 to
Spencer Chandra Herbert of the provincial NDP, instead of
Spencer Tripp of Greenpeace)
By Julie Gordon
VANCOUVER Dec 3 Canada must be better prepared
to respond to major oil spills if more crude starts to flow in
pipelines to the country's Pacific Coast, a government panel
said on Tuesday, as fears of a major marine disaster grow.
The report, by the federal transport department, makes 45
recommendations, including ensuring companies are prepared for a
worst-case scenario and new guarantees that taxpayers will not
be liable for costs related to spills in Canadian waters.
Regulators are currently weighing separate proposals from
Enbridge and Kinder Morgan to build new
pipelines to carry oil from Alberta to the British Columbia
coast, which could bring an additional 600 tankers to the region
each year.
The review of Canada's ship-source oil spill regime is a key
part of the federal government's push to reassure Canadians that
it has prepared for that additional traffic and has a policy in
place to respond if there is a major spill.
Under current rules, a polluter is required to pay for the
entire cost of a clean-up and there are funds set aside to
compensate those affected by pollution damage from a maritime
accident, though there is a cap on damages per incident.
The report, which was prepared for Transport Canada by a
panel of independent experts, recommended that the cap be
abolished and also said that an emergency account, funded by
industry, should be created to pay when Canada's Coast Guard is
called in to lead a clean-up mission.
"Canadian taxpayers should not bear any liability for spills
in Canadian waters," said the report, the first major review of
Canada's spill response plan in nearly 20 years.
It also urged more flexibility in response techniques and
recommended that spill response be managed on a regional basis,
ensuring that procedures are tailor-made for different
geographies and environments.
Canada is the world's sixth-largest producer of crude oil,
the vast majority of which is exported to the United States, and
output continues to increase.
But congestion on existing pipelines means that crude is
getting bottlenecked in landlocked Alberta, spurring the Alberta
and federal governments to push for a new pipeline to the West
Coast to open up export markets in Asia.
"If Canadians are to benefit from this resource potential,
market diversification is essential and that means moving our
resources to tide waters and onto tankers to transport them to
an energy hungry world," Joe Oliver, minister of natural
resources, said at a press conference.
Efforts to build a pipeline through British Columbia have
been fiercely opposed by First Nations aboriginal peoples and
environmentalists, who say a spill near water or in the ocean
would be devastating.
Transportation Minister Lisa Raitt said the government has
already taken steps to better monitor ships moving through
Canadian waters and would take all necessary actions to avoid
any oil spills in the first place.
"We will make sure that the apparatus is there to help clean
them up, should they have happen, and we will ensure that
polluters pay," she told reporters.
Still, critics noted that while the report made 45 clear
recommendations, the government had not yet committed to put any
of them in place.
"It's laughable, it's a joke," Spencer Chandra Herbert, the
provincial NDP environment critic, told reporters outside the
press conference. "The government is just trying to facilitate
the Enbridge Northern Gateway pipeline and other oil pipelines
through B.C."
The report was critical of existing response time standards,
suggesting that a timely response is the key to mitigating the
risks of a spill.
"In our view, the current response-time planning standards
will not ensure the best possible outcomes in some spill
scenarios," the report said.
The current rules were put in place after the Exxon Valdez
disaster in 1989, when an oil tanker struck a reef in Alaska,
releasing 44,000 tonnes of oil into Prince William Sound.
A second phase of the review will look at requirements for
hazardous and noxious substances, including liquefied natural
gas, as well as response to Arctic spills.
