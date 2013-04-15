By Randall Palmer
OTTAWA, April 15 The governing Conservative
Party gave Justin Trudeau no honeymoon in his new role as leader
of the Liberal Party, with attack ads launched on Monday that
questioned if he has the judgment to run Canada.
Canada's next federal election is not due until October 2015
but the Conservatives clearly are concerned that Trudeau, 41,
may be able to consolidate the left-of-center votes that are now
split between the Liberals and the opposition New Democrats.
The ads, on television and on a Conservative website,
www.justinoverhishead.ca, show Trudeau stripping down to his
undershirt during a cancer fundraising gala and highlight
controversial comments from the new Liberal leader, whose father
Pierre was Canadian prime minister for a total of more than 15
years between 1968 and 1984.
"We know Justin Trudeau has a famous last name, but does he
have the experience to be prime minister?" the narrator in one
of the ads asks, pointing to Prime Minister Stephen Harper's
record in dealing with the recent recession.
"And Justin Trudeau? Well, he's been a camp counselor, a
white-water rafting instructor, a drama teacher for two years, a
member of Parliament with one of the worst attendance records.
And now he thinks he can run Canada? Justin Trudeau - he's in
way over his head."
The Conservatives also refer to Trudeau musing about wanting
to make his home province of Quebec a separate country if it
became much more conservative, as well as a remark in which he
questioned the use of "barbaric" to describe spousal abuse and
so-called honor-killings of women. He later apologized for his
comment.
Trudeau won 80 percent of the weighted vote in a weekend
Liberal leadership election after a candidacy that propelled the
party ahead of the Conservatives in some polls. In the 2011
election the Liberals slumped to third place in the House of
Commons for the first time.
After his first time as leader in the much-watched Question
Period in the House of Commons, Trudeau told reporters in the
foyer that Canadians wanted to discuss issues and not try to
score points off each other politically.
Asked if it was wrong for the Conservatives to call
attention to last year's remark about possibly helping make
Quebec independent, he suggested they were bullying him.
"I've had a microphone in front of my face since I was about
4 or 5 years old, so there's an awful lot of things that they're
going to try and bring up and put out, and what I've heard
across the country is Canadians are tired of that bullying,
they're tired of the cynicism," he said.
In an op-ed piece in Monday's Globe and Mail newspaper,
Trudeau said he has been upfront in declaring he does not have
all the answers to problems facing Canada.
"No one person does, in Canada or anywhere else in the
developed world," he said. "Indeed, Canadians should be deeply
suspicious of any political leader who claims to have all the
answers. While I may not have all the answers, I am certain that
together, we Canadians do."
In his acceptance speech on Sunday night, Trudeau said he
expected Conservative attacks. The Tories defined the image of
two of his predecessors, Stephane Dion and Michael Ignatieff,
with attack ads from which they never recovered.
But some pundits say Conservative ads might backfire,
possibly because of fatigue with negativity or because people
might not like to see attacks on a young man whom they watched
grow up.