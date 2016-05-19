(Adds comments from Trudeau on deficit, pipelines, Bombardier,
Trump)
By Andrea Hopkins and David Ljunggren
OTTAWA May 19 Canadian Prime Minister Justin
Trudeau suggested on Thursday that a C$30 billion budget deficit
was not a hard limit as the government's focus should be on
spurring economic growth.
In a wide-ranging interview, Trudeau, 44, said he was not
obsessed with a "perfect number" for the budget deficit and
instead vowed to find the right path to economic growth, saying
that was more important than a specific deficit target.
"Yes, we need to be fiscally disciplined, we need to be
responsible, but we need to be investing in the right kinds of
things at the same time, so the arbitrary picking a number and
trying to stick with it is exactly what I campaigned against in
the last campaign," Trudeau said.
"It's not an obsession with the perfect number, it's an
obsession with the perfect, or the right, path to grow the
economy in ways that help in the short term but lead us on the
path towards prosperity in the medium and long term."
Canada's economic growth has been tepid and massive
wildfires that have spread across the country's energy heartland
will cost the government in terms of aid money and in tax
revenues lost in oil production cuts. Trudeau campaigned on a
proposed C$10 billion annual deficit but Ottawa later said the
economy needed a bigger jump start given the downturn.
"What Trudeau learned from ballooning out the deficit the
first time was that voters don't care. Canadian voters are
prioritizing growth and Trudeau plans to deliver that at any
cost," said Adam Button, currency analyst at ForexLive in
Montreal.
"Like voters, the market is much more concerned with growth
at this point. Central bankers have failed to deliver growth and
markets are willing to tolerate larger government deficits for a
chance to return to the old normal."
Sitting at his desk in his corner office on Parliament Hill,
Trudeau said he did not see a point at which the government
would walk away from talks with Bombardier Inc because
aerospace jobs were exactly the kind of future Canada wants.
Ottawa is under pressure to provide aid to the plane maker,
which is based in the mostly French-speaking province of Quebec,
Trudeau's home, but federal negotiators want concessions around
control of the company.
The prime minister, elected to a stunning majority in
October, also said that while community consultation was vital,
Aboriginal groups did not have a veto over pipeline development.
Several photos of Trudeau's late father, former Prime
Minister Pierre Trudeau, graced the wood-paneled walls of the
office, while photos of Trudeau, his wife and three young
children were displayed beside special gifts he has received,
including an Aboriginal blanket he received as a child.
Trudeau said there would be no unanimous agreement over the
future of pipelines needed to carry oil from landlocked
Alberta, but the government's long approval processes ensured
any decisions would balance concerns from both the environment
and the energy sectors.
Trudeau said he hoped Britain would stay in the European
Union, noting there would be "nothing easy or automatic" about
Britain negotiating a bilateral trade deal with Canada.
He declined to comment on whether Canada or the world would
struggle if Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump were
to win the White House in November, saying global relationships
were bigger than any one personality.
"I know that the relationship between Canada and the U.S.,
specifically, but (also) between the U.S. and the rest of the G7
countries is greater than the personality of any one leader and
I look forward to working with whomever the Americans elect this
fall," Trudeau said, adding that he has never spoken to Trump.
(Additional reporting by Leah Schnurr, and Fergal Smith in
Toronto; Editing by Amran Abocar, Toni Reinhold)