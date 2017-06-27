TORONTO, June 27 The new owner of a
Trump-branded hotel in downtown Toronto said on Tuesday that it
had struck a deal with Trump Hotels to buy out its management
contract for an undisclosed amount.
JCF Capital ULC did not say if it had reached a deal with
another group to take over the management and branding of the
65-story Trump International Hotel & Tower in the city's
financial district.
U.S. President Donald Trump, whose business connections have
sparked lawsuits and criticism about potential conflicts of
interest since he took office in January, had never owned the
project. But his company had signed a long-term branding and
management deal with the building's developer, Talon
International.
JCF is the vehicle created by Juniper Capital Partners LLC
and Cowie Capital Partners Inc that bought the tower's units not
owned by individuals earlier this year in a court-run sale
process after Talon defaulted on its debt.
"We are pleased to have reached this agreement with JCF and
have enjoyed our relationship with them as the new owners of
this property," Eric Danziger, CEO of Trump Hotels, said in a
statement.
Sources told Reuters earlier in June that Marriott
International Inc's St. Regis brand is the lead bidder
to take over the tower's brand and management rights, with one
saying at the time that the Trump Organization had agreed to
sever its connections.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Dan Grebler)