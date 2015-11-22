TORONTO No explosives were found on a Turkish Airlines flight diverted to Halifax, Canada, after a bomb threat and the plane was cleared to continue its journey, Canadian police and the airline said on Sunday.

The flight, originally bound for Istanbul from New York, has now safely departed, Halifax Stanfield International Airport said on Twitter.

Security officials have been on high alert since Islamic State militants claimed responsibility for attacks this month in Paris that killed 130 people. Russia has said the group was also responsible for the downing on Oct. 31 of a plane returning to St. Petersburg from the Sharm al-Sheikh resort in Egypt.

The Turkish Airlines plane had been diverted after a threat was received at 10:50 p.m. ET on Saturday evening, the Nova Scotia branch of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said on Twitter. The plane landed safely and police said they searched it using dogs.

"The investigation into the threat is ongoing," the RCMP tweeted.

The incident comes after another flight leaving the United States recently was diverted to Canada following a threat.

Two Air France flights bound for Paris from the United States were diverted for several hours on Tuesday following anonymous bomb threats that turned out to be false. One of the flights, which had left Washington, was diverted to Halifax, but no explosives were found. The other, from Los Angeles, was diverted to Salt Lake City.

Separately on Sunday, a WestJet Airlines Ltd flight leaving Halifax bound for Calgary was searched following another bomb threat, police said. But nothing was found and the flight was cleared for departure.

