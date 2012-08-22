* New union would have more than 300,000 members
* Proposal still needs approval from CEP in October
* New union would double organizing spending
By Allison Martell
TORONTO, Aug 22 One of Canada's most influential
unions on Wednesday approved a radical plan to merge with a
smaller rival to create what would be the country's largest
private sector union.
Delegates at the Canadian Auto Workers' (CAW) convention
approved a plan to join up with Communications, Energy and
Paperworkers (CEP) in a new union that would have more than
300,000 members.
Union leaders had billed their plan as the best way to
revive the flagging fortunes of the Canadian labor movement, and
the CAW said the vote was unanimous. CEP members must now decide
on the merger at their convention in October.
"Brothers and sisters, our shoulders must be bigger. Our
hearts must be stronger," said CAW National President Ken
Lewenza, his voice breaking as he backed the creation of a new
union that forces the auto workers' union out of existence.
He grasped upraised hands with CEP President Dave Coles, and
wiped away tears.
The CAW, currently in talks with Detroit's Big Three
automakers, was formed in 1985 when Canadian locals broke away
from the United Auto Workers. Mergers and layoffs have changed
the face of the union, now only about 20 percent auto workers.
A well-paid membership and charismatic, media-savvy leaders
have given the CAW outsized political influence. But the
recession hit it hard, and membership has dropped 26 percent
since 2005, to 195,000, according to convention documents.
CEP's membership has fallen more than 20 percent over five
years, to about 110,000, according to government data.
But even with falling unionization rates, Canadian private
sector workers are still more than twice as likely to belong to
a union than their U.S. counterparts, official statistics show.
The as-yet unnamed new union would devote 10 percent of its
estimated C$100 million annual revenue to organizing, twice what
the two unions combined currently spend.
It would span growing resource sectors such as Alberta's oil
sands as well as central Canada's shrinking manufacturing
economy.
"This new union that we're creating has the potential to
have explosive growth," said Fred Wilson, assistant to the
president at CEP, in a video shown ahead of the vote.
Selling the merger may prove harder at CEP, which is much
less tightly controlled by senior leaders than the CAW.
The union must approve a 45-page blueprint in full, without
amendments, and the document does not decide potentially
divisive issues, like who will lead the new organization, and
whether it will be affiliated with a political party.
CAW members work at dozens of firms across Canada, including
Air Canada Inc, Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd
and Canadian National Railway Co.
CEP, itself the product of a series of mergers, organizes in
the energy and other resource sectors, as well as at telecom
giant Bell Canada among many other companies.