By Rod Nickel
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 17 Two of the world's
biggest uranium miners, Rio Tinto PLC and Areva SA
, are pressing Canada to change a Cold War era policy
that curbs foreign ownership of uranium mines.
The campaign, backed by the Australian government, two
Canadian provinces and Western Australia-based uranium producer
Paladin Energy Ltd, could unlock some of the world's
highest-grade ore for development just as demand for the
radioactive element looks to surge.
Unlike Australia, which has no restrictions on uranium-mine
ownership, Canada restricts foreign companies from owning more
than 49 percent of any uranium mine. There are no ownership
restrictions on foreign participation in exploration.
"It's such an absurd situation," John Borshoff, managing
director of Paladin, said in an interview. It's "something that
is an anachronism from the Cold War".
Borshoff said the Australian government, Rio Tinto and
Paladin are joining forces to lobby Ottawa, while the Canadian
provinces of Saskatchewan and Newfoundland and Labrador are also
pressing for change.
The push to open Canada's uranium sector comes while
spirited debate about foreign investment elsewhere in the
economy is underway. Ottawa last year approved a takeover of oil
company Nexen Inc by China's CNOOC Ltd but declared
the Canadian oil sands off limits to state-owned enterprises in
the future.
In 2010, as public concern grew about foreign control of
resources, Ottawa blocked a hostile bid for fertilizer producer
Potash Corp of Saskatchewan by Anglo-Australian miner
BHP Billiton PLC.
LOTS OF URANIUM
Ranking behind only Kazakhstan, Canada is the world's
second-biggest producer of uranium, which is mostly used to
power nuclear reactors. Canadian uranium, produced in
Saskatchewan by Cameco Corp and France-based Areva,
accounts for 17 percent of global output.
The ownership issue has come to the fore as Rio Tinto, Areva
and Paladin all seek to develop promising Canadian deposits.
Ottawa can grant an exception to the ownership policy if a
foreign company demonstrates it cannot find a Canadian partner.
But it last did so in early 1990s, for two Areva projects.
Rio outbid Cameco in 2011 to buy Hathor Exploration for $654
million, securing the Roughrider project in northern
Saskatchewan's uranium-rich Athabasca basin.
Areva owns the Kiggavik project in the northern territory of
Nunavut, while Paladin is developing Michelin in the eastern
province of Newfoundland and Labrador.
To be sure, there is no certainty that the miners would
start production in the near term even if they could, given
escalating capital costs and stubbornly low uranium prices.
NEW REACTORS TO DRIVE UP DEMAND
By the time the deposits could be producing in seven to
eight years, demand may be rising again, reversing weakness
triggered after the 2011 Japanese tsunami caused a meltdown at
the Fukushima-Daiichi power plant and led to a shutdown of
dozens of reactors.
Some 65 reactors are under construction around the world as
countries such as China seek to produce energy for a growing
population.
Senior mining analyst Raymond Goldie of Salman Partners in
Toronto said BHP would likely be one of a handful of interested
investors if Canada changed its policy on uranium mining.
It would be "open season, but not many people carrying
guns," he said.
BHP, the world's No. 6 uranium producer in 2011, declined to
comment.
Borshoff said the current policy makes it difficult for
Paladin to find a partner to share the Michelin project's costs
because of the lack of clarity on who would operate it.
Rio Tinto spokesman Illtud Harri said the company is
"actively engaged" with Canada and Saskatchewan on uranium mine
ownership. Areva declined to comment, but Saskatchewan
government sources said the company is also pressing Ottawa.
Australian Resources and Energy Minister Martin Ferguson
raised concerns about uranium ownership with Canada last year.
Ferguson's office refused to comment on the issue, but said
Australia was not considering any form of trade retaliation.
OTTAWA PLANNING NO CHANGE
Canada isn't alone in restricting mine ownership.
Kazakhstan's state-owned company Kazatomprom has authority
to hold a stake of any size in uranium mines.
But that hasn't stopped foreign companies from controlling
mines there. Cameco holds 60 percent of the Inkai mine in
Kazakhstan in a joint venture with Kazatomprom, while Areva has
51 percent of the Katco mine.
Australia has no such curbs, and Cameco has snapped up two
Australian deposits in recent years.
Ottawa has restricted foreign ownership of uranium mines
since 1970, driven by concerns about weapons proliferation, and
efforts to change the rules have waxed and waned over the years.
A 2008 report recommended Canada liberalize the policy for
countries that are open to Canadian investment.
"It was more than thought about - they were heading down
this direction," said Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall.
But foreign control of Canadian resources became a hot
political potato in 2010, and Ottawa blocked BHP's bid for
Potash. A review of uranium policy was halted, leaving Wall
puzzled. Natural Resources Minister Joe Oliver said on March 4
that the government has no plans to change its policy.
Wall said Ottawa's curbs on state-owned investment in oil
sands companies could provide a model for changes to the
Non-Resident Ownership policy (NROP) in the uranium sector.
"We said perhaps this (approach) is a good replacement for
NROP, because obviously uranium is very much a strategic
resource as well for our country," said Wall, who opposed the
BHP bid for Potash Corp because he feared it would cut potash
prices and government royalties.
Unlike Potash Corp, Cameco is protected from takeover by
Canadian law.
Areva, in which the French government owns a controlling
stake, could be grandfathered in but other state enterprises
would be blocked, he said.
But the pleas may fall on deaf ears in Ottawa, where the
opposition New Democratic Party (NDP) also wants to keep a lid
on foreign uranium investment.
"I think Canada is more than fair despite the fact that we
have some restrictions in some key strategic sectors, and if you
asked the Canadian public, I think they would be inclined to say
we have to be very careful," said Peter Julian, the NDP's energy
and natural resources critic.
Saskatchewan argues that it matters little who owns its
uranium mines as long as they are not state-owned enterprises.
Opening the door to foreign miners only makes sense,
considering that Canada has negotiated new market access to
energy-hungry China and India, Wall said.
"So now's the chance, perhaps, to open it up."
