Aug 16 The Canadian government has approved the
environmental assessment of the Midwest uranium project in
Saskatchewan after a six-year review on the impact of the joint
venture owned by Areva SA and Denison Mines Corp
.
Canada's environment minister, Peter Kent, said on Wednesday
that the uranium mining and milling project was "not likely to
cause significant adverse environmental effects."
Areva and Denison confirmed the approval on Thursday.
Areva noted that numerous steps, including an updated
feasibility study, will need to be taken before a production
decision can be made.
The Midwest project, which has an indicated resource of 42.9
million pounds of uranium, is located near the McLean Lake mill
in Canada's uranium-rich Athabasca basin.
Areva holds a 69 percent stake in uranium deposit, while
Canada's Denison owns 25 percent. The remaining stake is held by
a Japanese investment group.