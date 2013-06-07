June 7 Canada may seek to impose trade barriers against U.S. beef and pork, along with dozens of other products, escalating a 4-year-old dispute over country of origin labels on U.S. meat.

Canada will ask the World Trade Organization to approve the retaliatory measures, Canadian Agriculture Minister Gerry Ritz and International Trade Minister Ed Fast said on Friday. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)