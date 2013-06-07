BRIEF-Zhejiang Zhenyuan Share to pay cash div 0.2 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 0.2 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
June 7 Canada may seek to impose trade barriers against U.S. beef and pork, along with dozens of other products, escalating a 4-year-old dispute over country of origin labels on U.S. meat.
Canada will ask the World Trade Organization to approve the retaliatory measures, Canadian Agriculture Minister Gerry Ritz and International Trade Minister Ed Fast said on Friday. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Says co completes establishment of 15-percent-owned investment management JV in Hefei with partners, as planned
* Says the co proposed to pay a cash dividend of 0.7 yuan for every 10 shares as the dividend payment plan for FY 2016