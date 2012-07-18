* U.S. accused Canadian firms of setting low lumber prices
* U.S., Canada signed deal on lumber exports in 2006
(Adds U.S. comment, more Fast quotes)
OTTAWA, July 18 An international arbitrator
dismissed a complaint from the United States which accused
Canadian lumber firms of violating a bilateral accord on
softwood exports, Ottawa said on Wednesday.
Washington had alleged Canadian producers were setting
artificially low prices for wood from trees killed in a massive
insect infestation in the Pacific province of British Columbia.
Canadian Trade Minister Ed Fast said the London Court of
International Arbitration had ruled for Canada.
"This is good news for forestry workers in British Columbia.
We applaud the tribunal's decision in favor of our lumber
industry," he said in a statement.
The United States said it was disappointed with the ruling
and remained concern that British Colombia sold publicly-owned
timber harvested in its interior to softwood lumber products at
prices far below market levels.
"It is important to note that the tribunal did not sanction
the pricing practices in British Columbia," said Nkenge Harmon,
a spokeswoman for the U.S. Trade Representative's office.
"Rather, as a result of a flawed approach to evaluating the
evidence before it, the tribunal concluded that it was unable to
find a conclusive link to action by the Government of Canada,"
Harmon said.
Canada and the United States signed a seven-year deal on
lumber exports in 2006 in a bid to end decades of complaints
from U.S. producers that Canada unfairly subsidizes its firms.
Earlier this year the two nations extended the agreement to
2015 but irritants remain and some U.S. producers are still
unhappy.
Bilateral trade in softwood lumber accounted for
C$3 billion($3 billion) in 2011, Fast said in the statement.
In a conference call with reporters, Fast declined to
comment in more detail on the ruling until Canadian officials
had a chance to study it and refused to speculate on any new
disputes that could arise under the pact.
"I do want to highlight that the pine beetle infestation has
devastated our forests in Western Canada ... (British Columbia
firms) have done everything possible to harvest some of the pine
beetle-killed lumber. I think those efforts have paid off and we
believe we did so in a fair manner," he said.
Asked about prospects for Canadian lumber exports given U.S.
economic challenges, Fast said Canada was having some success
finding new markets, particularly in Asia-Pacific.
($1=$1.01 Canadian)
(Reporting by David Ljunggren in Ottawa and additional
reporting by Doug Palmer in Washington; Editing by Jeffrey
Hodgson and David Gregorio)