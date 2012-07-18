* U.S. accused Canadian firms of setting low lumber prices

* U.S., Canada signed deal on lumber exports in 2006 (Adds U.S. comment, more Fast quotes)

OTTAWA, July 18 An international arbitrator dismissed a complaint from the United States which accused Canadian lumber firms of violating a bilateral accord on softwood exports, Ottawa said on Wednesday.

Washington had alleged Canadian producers were setting artificially low prices for wood from trees killed in a massive insect infestation in the Pacific province of British Columbia.

Canadian Trade Minister Ed Fast said the London Court of International Arbitration had ruled for Canada.

"This is good news for forestry workers in British Columbia. We applaud the tribunal's decision in favor of our lumber industry," he said in a statement.

The United States said it was disappointed with the ruling and remained concern that British Colombia sold publicly-owned timber harvested in its interior to softwood lumber products at prices far below market levels.

"It is important to note that the tribunal did not sanction the pricing practices in British Columbia," said Nkenge Harmon, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Trade Representative's office.

"Rather, as a result of a flawed approach to evaluating the evidence before it, the tribunal concluded that it was unable to find a conclusive link to action by the Government of Canada," Harmon said.

Canada and the United States signed a seven-year deal on lumber exports in 2006 in a bid to end decades of complaints from U.S. producers that Canada unfairly subsidizes its firms.

Earlier this year the two nations extended the agreement to 2015 but irritants remain and some U.S. producers are still unhappy.

Bilateral trade in softwood lumber accounted for C$3 billion($3 billion) in 2011, Fast said in the statement.

In a conference call with reporters, Fast declined to comment in more detail on the ruling until Canadian officials had a chance to study it and refused to speculate on any new disputes that could arise under the pact.

"I do want to highlight that the pine beetle infestation has devastated our forests in Western Canada ... (British Columbia firms) have done everything possible to harvest some of the pine beetle-killed lumber. I think those efforts have paid off and we believe we did so in a fair manner," he said.

Asked about prospects for Canadian lumber exports given U.S. economic challenges, Fast said Canada was having some success finding new markets, particularly in Asia-Pacific.

($1=$1.01 Canadian) (Reporting by David Ljunggren in Ottawa and additional reporting by Doug Palmer in Washington; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and David Gregorio)