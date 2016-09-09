By Andrea Hopkins
| OTTAWA, Sept 9
OTTAWA, Sept 9 Canada will push the United
States to change a border policy that has banned Canadians who
admit to having used marijuana from travel to the United States,
given Canada's plans to legalize pot, a government spokesman
said on Friday.
The case of a Canadian man barred from U.S. travel because
he admitted to having smoked pot recreationally has sparked a
debate about U.S. border agents using a federal law against
marijuana use, even though pot use is legal in several states
and soon to be legal in Canada.
"We obviously need to intensify our discussions with our
border authorities in the United States, including the
Department of Homeland Security," Public Safety Minister Ralph
Goodale said in an interview with the Canadian Broadcasting Corp
late on Thursday.
"This does seem to be a ludicrous situation," he said,
noting that marijuana is legal in Washington state as well as
"three or four other jurisdictions in the United States."
A spokesman said on Friday that while the Canadian
government has been speaking with the U.S. government to ensure
officials are aware of Canada's plans to legalize marijuana, the
controversy over Canadians being stopped at the border and
banned from future travel has not been addressed.
"In terms of the practices of border guards in question,
those only came to widespread attention recently and will be
discussed in future bilateral discussions," Scott Bardsley,
spokesman for Goodale, said in an email.
Officials at the U.S. embassy in Ottawa, at the U.S. State
Department and at U.S. Customs and Border Protection did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
According to local media reports, British Columbia resident
Matthew Harvey was stopped at a U.S. border crossing in
Washington state in 2014 and asked about recreational marijuana
use. When Harvey, who had a permit to use medical marijuana,
said he had smoked pot recreationally, he was denied entry and
banned from future entry. While he can apply for a travel waiver
to be admitted temporarily, it is costly and discretionary.
Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau campaigned on a
promise to legalize recreational marijuana and the government
has said it would introduce legislation by the spring of 2017.
Twenty-five U.S. states have sanctioned some forms of
marijuana use for medical purposes, while four allow
recreational use. Nine other states have recreational or medical
marijuana proposals headed for their ballots in the November
election.
(Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by David Gregorio)