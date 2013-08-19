(Adds comment on possible retaliation, USDA comment, background
on dispute)
Aug 19 Canada has asked the World Trade
Organization to take another look at the United States' rules
for labeling meat with its country of origin, seeking to defend
its livestock farmers who have lost sales to U.S. packers.
Canada is requesting that the WTO form a compliance panel to
review U.S. country of origin labeling rules, known as COOL,
Canadian Agriculture Minister Gerry Ritz and International Trade
Minister Ed Fast said on Monday. The move signals a new round in
a dispute that could become a North American trade war.
Canadian cattle and hog producers say the rules, dating back
to 2009, have led to lower U.S. imports of Canadian livestock
because they created additional cost for U.S. packers.
Supporters say the labels offer consumers more information
about where their food comes from.
Canada will not take retaliatory measures, which would
involve tariffs on U.S. products including meat, cherries, rice
and potatoes, until the WTO authorizes such action, the
ministers said. Canada has previously said such a process could
take 18 to 24 months.
The WTO ruled last year that the U.S. labeling rules were
not in compliance with WTO obligations and ordered changes by
May 23. The United States changed its labeling program, but
Canada and Mexico have said the changes made the situation
worse.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture declined to comment on
Canada's move, but defended COOL.
"USDA remains confident that these changes will improve the
overall operation of the program and also bring the mandatory
COOL requirements into compliance with U.S. international trade
obligations," said spokeswoman Michelle Saghafi.
The U.S. revisions include no longer allowing co-mingling of
most muscle cuts from livestock in different countries within
the same package. Meat and livestock groups from the United
States and Canada launched a U.S. court action last month aimed
at striking down the stricter rules.
