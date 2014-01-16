(Adds U.S. reaction, details, background)
By David Ljunggren
OTTAWA Jan 16 Canada bluntly told the United
States on Thursday to settle the fate of TransCanada Corp's
proposed Keystone XL pipeline, saying the drawn-out
process on whether to approve the northern leg of the project
was taking too long.
The hard-line comments by Foreign Minister John Baird were
the clearest sign yet that Canada's Conservative government has
lost patience over what it sees as U.S. foot-dragging.
Baird also conceded that Washington might veto the project,
the first admission of its kind by a Canadian government
minister.
The 1,200-mile (1,930-km) pipeline would carry 830,000
barrels a day from the Alberta tar sands in western Canada to
the U.S. Gulf Coast. Ottawa strongly backs Keystone XL, which it
says would create jobs and provide a secure supply of oil to
Canada's closest ally and trading partner.
"The time for Keystone is now. I'll go further - the time
for a decision on Keystone is now, even if it's not the right
one. We can't continue in this state of limbo," Baird said in a
speech to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
Although the State Department is responsible for ruling
whether the pipeline meets the national interest, President
Barack Obama has made clear he will make the final decision.
Obama is under heavy pressure from environmental activists
to veto the northern leg, and Washington seems in no hurry,
despite the growing irritation in Ottawa. Canada is the largest
single supplier of energy to the United States.
The State Department issued a largely favorable initial
environmental impact assessment in March 2013, which was
followed by a public comment period. On paper, at least, the
department should have issued an updated impact assessment and
then a final recommendation by the end of 2013.
But the timetable has slipped badly, and political observers
expect Obama will act later this year, possibly after midterm
congressional elections on Nov. 4.
White House spokesman Jay Carney referred questions about
Baird's comments to the State Department, citing the current
review. When a decision is made, it will be announced, he told
reporters.
Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper said earlier this
month that Obama had "punted" the decision but expressed
confidence that the United States would eventually approve the
pipeline.
Last September, he told a New York audience that the logic
behind the pipeline was "simply overwhelming" and said "you
don't take 'no' for an answer."
Green groups say building the pipeline will speed up
extraction of oil from the tar sands - a process that consumes
more energy than regular drilling.
Canada has long promised to unveil rules on curbing
greenhouse gas emissions from the oil sands. Obama said last
July that Canada could be doing more to curb emissions, which
some Canadian politicians took as a hint that he wanted to see
the new rules before making a decision on Keystone XL.
Baird's comments made it clear this would not be the case.
Harper told the Global News television network last month that
he was prepared to work with the United States on a joint
regulatory regime to cut emissions and hoped this could be done
"over the next couple of years".
A poll by Nanos Research this week said support for the
pipeline in Canada had slipped. It said 47.5 percent of
Canadians had a positive or somewhat positive impression of the
project, compared with 60.1 percent in April 2013.
Canadian-born rock star Neil Young this week played a series
of concerts to raise money for an aboriginal group which is
trying to prevent the expansion of the oil sands.
Baird, who is due to meet U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry
on Friday, said that if Keystone XL were approved, less oil
would have to be shipped by rail.
A train carrying crude derailed in eastern Canada earlier
this week. On Dec. 30, an oil train hit a derailed car from a
grain train in a fiery crash in North Dakota. Earlier in the
year, 47 people died in Quebec when a train pulling oil tanker
cars derailed and exploded in the small town of Lac-Megantic.
(Additional reporting by Jeff Mason in Washington; Editing by
Andre Grenon and Jonathan Oatis)