OTTAWA Jan 17 Canadian Prime Minister Stephen
Harper still believes Washington will ultimately approve
TransCanada Corp's proposed Keystone XL pipeline but
would like a decision soon, his chief spokesman said on Friday.
Canada's Foreign Minister bluntly told the United States on
Thursday to end the "limbo" on the drawn-out approval process
and conceded Washington might veto the project.
"The prime minister's view has not changed on this," said
Jason MacDonald, Harper's director of communications. "We'd like
to see a decision, obviously sooner rather than later. And I
think the prime minister's view is still that we believe
ultimately it will be approved."