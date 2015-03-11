OTTAWA, March 11 While the United States and
Canada are near to agreement on a tougher standard for
oil-by-rail tanker cars, they may diverge on the phase-in
period, Transport Minister Lisa Raitt told Reuters on Wednesday.
She said they were close "on a tank car standard agreement,
but not necessarily on the time frame. ... Time is of the
essence for us."
The new regulations will be stronger than the CPC-1232
standard for oil tank cars that Canada has already required to
be implemented by 2017, Raitt said.
(Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by David Gregorio)