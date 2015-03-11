(Adds comment from oil lobby in paragraphs five and six;
By Randall Palmer
OTTAWA, March 11 Canada proposed tough new oil
tank car standards on Wednesday and said even improved tank cars
coming into service now would have to be off the rails by 2025
at the latest.
The announcement comes after a rash of fiery derailments in
Canada and the United States, including some that involved the
newer, improved rail cars, and as more oil increasingly travels
by rail due to higher output and a shortage of pipelines.
The proposed standards call for a hull thickness of 9/16
inch, up from the current 7/16 inch or half inch, depending on
car type. It also makes thermal protection jackets and increased
shields at each end of the cars mandatory.
Older DOT-111 cars are being replaced in Canada by CPC-1232
cars, but even these will have to be phased out by 2023 or 2025,
depending on whether they are jacketed or not, under the
proposed standards.
The proposed rules were welcomed by the Canadian Association
of Petroleum Producers, which represents the country's largest
oil companies. The group supports retrofitting the older model
tankers and the phase in of more robust cars.
"Rail is anticipated to remain an important mode of
transportation to transport Canadian crude to market," said
Chelsie Klassen, a spokeswoman for the lobby group.
"Given the integrated nature of the North American rail
network, there's a need to harmonize Canadian and U.S. standards
on rail car standards."
Canada, which moved ahead of the United States in ruling
DOT-111 cars cannot carry crude as of May 2017, signaled it was
prepared to move faster than its neighbor on the latest
standards.
Canada said the U.S. is following its own regulatory process
and will make its own decision on this standard. Nonetheless,
Canada said the new car will be called TC/DOT-117. TC stands for
Transport Canada and DOT for U.S. Department of Transportation.
Transport Minister Lisa Raitt told Reuters earlier that,
while the Washington and Ottawa are near agreement on a tougher
standard for oil tanker cars, they might diverge on the phase-in
period.
"Time is of the essence for us," she said.
Derailments in the U.S. and Canada have added to pressure to
make tankers less vulnerable to rupture and explosion in the
event of a mishap.
In July 2013, an oil train derailed in Lac-Megantic, Quebec,
killing 47 people. Long oil trains regularly pass through larger
metropolitan areas.
Although they are deemed somewhat safer than the older
DOT-111s, nine CPC-1232s ruptured in a fiery Canadian National
Railway Co accident in Ontario on
Saturday.
Reuters previously reported that advanced braking systems -
electronically controlled pneumatic or ECP brakes - could be
part of the standard.
Transport Canada said on Wednesday it planned to include
braking requirements, including ECP, in separate regulations
rather than the tank car standards.
The U.S. rail industry has been pushing the White House to
drop the braking requirements, arguing that U.S. Transportation
Department estimates overstate the benefits and understate the
costs of such systems.
A senior executive from Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd
was part of a delegation of more than a dozen rail
executives who attended a meeting with the White House Office of
Management and Budget on March 6, where the industry urged the
Obama administration to scrap the proposed requirements for ECP
brakes.
"CP welcomes any progress towards the full implementation of
safer tank car standards," Martin Cej, a spokesman for the
railway, said in an email, though he declined comment on the
possible braking standard.
Canadian National spokesman Mark Hallman said the rules
calling for thicker tank walls were a "clear advance in tank car
safety."
The Railway Association of Canada, representing most of
Canada's railway companies, welcomed the new tank car standard,
saying it had wanted something more robust than CPC-1232s.
