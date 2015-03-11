March 11 The United States and Canada are each
developing rules to make oil train shipments safer.
And while each country is developing their own plans, both
have promised to toughen tank cars and require other
improvements.
Neither plan has been finalized.
Below is a table comparing what is known about the two plans
so far and a details released on Wednesday by the Canadian
transport ministry concerning their future tank car model,
TC/DOT 117.
Canada United States
Head shield full full
Top fitting protection mandatory mandatory
Thermal protection mandatory mandatory
Thickness of steel 9/16th inch 9/16th inch
Bottom outlet yes yes
ECP braking endorses; timeline expected to
unclear endorse
Canada United States
retire non-jacket DOT-111 May 2017 October 2017
model from most crude oil
service
retire non-jacket DOT-111 May 2020 likely October
model from ethanol service 2018
jacketed DOT-111 removed from December 2021 unclear
most fuel service
Remove non-jacketed CPC-1232 July 2023 unclear
model from fuel service
Remove jacketed CPC-1232 model May 2025 unclear
from fuel service
Under the Canadian proposal, the tanker cars would have to
be equipped with:
1) Top-fitting protection, a feature that covers the valves
and accessories on top of a tank car. It also protects the
pressure release valve from damage.
This was optional for older DOT-111 tanker cars and
mandatory for the upgraded DOT-111s, known as the CPC 1232.
2) Thermal protection including a jacket, an outer cover
that is placed on the exterior of the shell to provide thermal
protection and keep insulation in place. The thermal protection
required for the TC/DOT 117 tank car has to withstand a
100-minute pool fire and a 30-minute jet fire without rupturing.
This was optional for both the DOT-111s and CPC 1232s.
3) Thicker shell and heads made from normalized steel to
provide improved puncture resistance and structural strength.
The regulations prescribe a thickness of 9/16th of an inch.
Older DOT-111s and jacketed CPC 1232s have hull thicknesses
of 7/16th of an inch while non-jacketed CPC 1232s have a hull
thickness of half an inch.
4) Head shields to protect the head of the tank car from
puncture. The improved TC/DOT 117 requires a full shield that
covers the entire head of the tank car.
Older DOT-111s do not have head shields while the CPC 1232s
have half shields.
5) Improved bottom outlet valves to help better withstand
derailments and prevent leaks.
These are not present on either older DOT-111s or CPC 1232s.
IMPLEMENTATION TIMETABLE
May 1, 2017 - Non-jacketed DOT-111s removed from service for
carrying crude oil
May 1, 2020 - Non-jacketed DOT-111s removed from service for
carrying ethanol
Dec 1, 2021 - Jacketed DOT-111s removed from service for all
crude and ethanol
July 1, 2023 - Non-jacketed CPC-1232s removed from service
for crude and ethanol
May 1, 2025 - Removal of jacketed CPC-123s in crude oil
service and all remaining DOT-111 jacketed and non-jacketed and
CPC-1232 cars. These include those used to transport all
remaining flammable liquids.
