March 11 The United States and Canada are each developing rules to make oil train shipments safer. And while each country is developing their own plans, both have promised to toughen tank cars and require other improvements. Neither plan has been finalized. Below is a table comparing what is known about the two plans so far and a details released on Wednesday by the Canadian transport ministry concerning their future tank car model, TC/DOT 117. Canada United States Head shield full full Top fitting protection mandatory mandatory Thermal protection mandatory mandatory Thickness of steel 9/16th inch 9/16th inch Bottom outlet yes yes ECP braking endorses; timeline expected to unclear endorse Canada United States retire non-jacket DOT-111 May 2017 October 2017 model from most crude oil service retire non-jacket DOT-111 May 2020 likely October model from ethanol service 2018 jacketed DOT-111 removed from December 2021 unclear most fuel service Remove non-jacketed CPC-1232 July 2023 unclear model from fuel service Remove jacketed CPC-1232 model May 2025 unclear from fuel service Under the Canadian proposal, the tanker cars would have to be equipped with: 1) Top-fitting protection, a feature that covers the valves and accessories on top of a tank car. It also protects the pressure release valve from damage. This was optional for older DOT-111 tanker cars and mandatory for the upgraded DOT-111s, known as the CPC 1232. 2) Thermal protection including a jacket, an outer cover that is placed on the exterior of the shell to provide thermal protection and keep insulation in place. The thermal protection required for the TC/DOT 117 tank car has to withstand a 100-minute pool fire and a 30-minute jet fire without rupturing. This was optional for both the DOT-111s and CPC 1232s. 3) Thicker shell and heads made from normalized steel to provide improved puncture resistance and structural strength. The regulations prescribe a thickness of 9/16th of an inch. Older DOT-111s and jacketed CPC 1232s have hull thicknesses of 7/16th of an inch while non-jacketed CPC 1232s have a hull thickness of half an inch. 4) Head shields to protect the head of the tank car from puncture. The improved TC/DOT 117 requires a full shield that covers the entire head of the tank car. Older DOT-111s do not have head shields while the CPC 1232s have half shields. 5) Improved bottom outlet valves to help better withstand derailments and prevent leaks. These are not present on either older DOT-111s or CPC 1232s. IMPLEMENTATION TIMETABLE May 1, 2017 - Non-jacketed DOT-111s removed from service for carrying crude oil May 1, 2020 - Non-jacketed DOT-111s removed from service for carrying ethanol Dec 1, 2021 - Jacketed DOT-111s removed from service for all crude and ethanol July 1, 2023 - Non-jacketed CPC-1232s removed from service for crude and ethanol May 1, 2025 - Removal of jacketed CPC-123s in crude oil service and all remaining DOT-111 jacketed and non-jacketed and CPC-1232 cars. These include those used to transport all remaining flammable liquids. (Reporting by David Ljunggren, Randall Palmer and Patrick Rucker; editing by Andrew Hay)