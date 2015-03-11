OTTAWA, March 11 The Canadian government unveiled tougher new proposed oil tank car standards on Wednesday and said even newer tank cars coming into service now would have to be off the rails by 2025 at the latest.

The proposed standards call for hull thickness of 9/16 inch, up from the current 7/16 inch or half inch, depending on car type. This is designed to make them safer but rail industry officials have said it would be costlier.

Older DOT-111 cars are being replaced in Canada by CPC-1232 cars, but even these will have to be phased out by 2023 or 2025, depending on whether they are jacketed or not, under the proposed standards revealed on Wednesday. (Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Chris Reese)