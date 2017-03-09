CALGARY, Alberta, March 9 Canadian Environment Minister Catherine McKenna said on Thursday the "No. 1 focus" of her government, including her department, is trade relations with the United States, as Canada steels itself for possible NAFTA renegotiation with its southern neighbor.

Canada sends 75 percent of its exports to the United States, and U.S. President Donald Trump's vow to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement could negatively affect the country's economy. Trump's laxer attitude toward environment regulations also threatens to make Canada less competitive. (Reporting by Ethan Lou in Calgary, Alberta; Editing by Leslie Adler)