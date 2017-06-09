OTTAWA, June 9 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven
Mnuchin on Friday said he was not worried by the fact that
Washington's tax revenues were lower than expected, saying the
development might be explained by the fact people are expecting
tax reforms.
Mnuchin, addressing a news conference in the Canadian
capital Ottawa, also said he hoped Congress would address the
U.S. debt ceiling before it breaks up for an August recess.
Mnuchin wants lawmakers to raise Washington's borrowing limit.
(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir and Leah Schnurr; Editing by
Chris Reese; Writing by David Ljunggren)