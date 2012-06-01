TORONTO, June 1 The province of Ontario has charged Brazilian miner Vale SA under health and safety regulations over the deaths of two workers at its Stobie mine in Sudbury last year.

Vale faces nine charges under Ontario's Occupational Health and Safety act, the Ministry of Labour said. A supervisor at the mine faces six charges.

The miners were killed in June 2011 after they were hit by waste debris being removed from the underground copper-nickel mine, located some 400 kilometers (250 miles) north of Toronto.

The company, which conducted its own investigation, said in a statement late on Thursday that a number of factors contributed to the accident and that it is implementing a plan of action, including more than 30 recommendations, to resolve those issues.

The United Steelworkers union, which represents the workers at Vale's operations in the Sudbury region, is pushing for a full inquiry into mine safety in Ontario.

The case is to be heard in a Sudbury courtroom on Aug. 14.