June 17 Verizon Communications Inc is looking to enter Canada's cellular telephone business, potentially fulfilling the government's hopes of having a fourth major wireless company, the Globe and Mail reported on Monday.

Verizon could look at taking over a smaller player in Canada, such as Wind Mobile, and participating in a new wireless spectrum auction, the newspaper reported citing two industry sources familiar with the situation. ()

New entrants such as Wind, Mobilicity and Public Mobile have helped to drive down wireless prices in Canada, but have struggled to turn a profit.

The struggles of the new entrants have frustrated the Canadian government's hopes of having a fourth major wireless company in all parts of the country to compete with Telus Corp , BCE Inc's Bell unit and Rogers Communications .

AT&T Corp, Vodafone Group Plc and Telenor ASA could be other possible investors, the newspaper said.