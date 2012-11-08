Ghanaian woman, walking into Canada from U.S., dies of hypothermia - police
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
OTTAWA Nov 8 Canada's Supreme Court on Thursday ruled against global drug giant Pfizer Inc, ruling that a patent on its Viagra erectile dysfunction drug was no longer valid.
The court backed an appeal by Israeli-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd - the world's largest generic drug maker - which argued Pfizer had not provided enough details when filing its patent, which runs out in 2014 in Canada.
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
OTTAWA Messy political infighting over a pipeline threatens to divide Canada's left just as it gears up to name a new leader to face Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, jeopardizing the New Democrats' chances of gaining power-broker status in the 2019 election.