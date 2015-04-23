London exhibition celebrates 50 years of Pink Floyd
May 9 A new exhibition celebrating the career of Pink Floyd, featuring a raft of memorabilia and tributes to the rock group's famously surreal iconography, opens in London on Sunday.
(Figures in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated)
OTTAWA, April 23 German car maker Volkswagen AG will get 400 million Euros ($407 million) in trade financing from Canada to help expand its southern U.S. and Mexican operations and thereby generate business for Canadian firms, Ottawa said on Thursday.
The trade-financing agency Export Development Canada (EDC) said it would match Volkswagen with qualified small and medium-size Canadian companies.
"With the southern U.S. and Mexico increasingly becoming prime production locations for global automakers, EDC has a role to play in making sure Canadian companies have the opportunity and financial wherewithal to compete for that business," Carl Burlock, EDC senior vice president, said in a statement.
Volkswagen said in March it would invest about $1 billion to expand its vehicle assembly plant in Mexico's Puebla state.
An EDC spokesman said that since 2003, the agency had provided a total of C$33 billion ($27 billion) in financing for foreign companies, resulting in C$48.7 billion worth of contracts for Canadian firms.
($1=1.07 Euros)
($1=$1.22 Canadian) (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Ted Botha)
May 9 A new exhibition celebrating the career of Pink Floyd, featuring a raft of memorabilia and tributes to the rock group's famously surreal iconography, opens in London on Sunday.
BOSTON, May 9 A Massachusetts judge on Tuesday overturned former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez's conviction on charges of murdering an acquaintance in 2013, granting his attorneys' request since the athlete died before exhausting the appeal process.