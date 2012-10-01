TORONTO Oct 1 While big financial instituions
lost the trust of investors with LIBOR scandals and mortgage
meltdowns, financial advisers have seen the trust drain away for
more personal reasons with faces attached: Bernie Madoff, Earl
Jones, Allen Stanford.
The hangover of mistrust caused by high-profile Ponzi
schemes, together with volatile markets and distrustful
investors, has created a perfect storm of sidelined cash and
financial advisers worried about their future.
"I fear a little bit for our business right now," said Dean
Owen, a personal financial planner with Cherry Financial
Services in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, and chair of Advocis, the
Financial Advisors Association of Canada.
Owen feels the fallout every time another unscrupulous scam
artist calling himself a financial planner takes investor money,
promises a fat return and spends the proceeds himself.
Clients "ask how did it happen, and why does it happen? And
it always comes down to the same reason. In a situation of
falling markets, people will always want to look for higher
returns," he said. It comes down to fear and greed -- "more
greed than fear," he said.
"It starts right in a coffee shop. People will hear from
their friends: 'I'm dealing with Mr. Madoff. He's gotten me 8
percent over the last three years and it's working great.' Word
of mouth spreads."
Canada has had its share of scams, too. The highest profile
case involved Earl Jones, a Montreal investment adviser who
pleaded guilty in 2010 to running a Ponzi scheme that cost his
victims -- mostly senior citizens -- an estimated C$40 million
($40.8 million) over 20 years.
Market volatility and low returns have created the breeding
ground for desperate investors looking for the promise of
profits. But while scams have an obvious cost to investors,
financial advisers are also hurt.
"There is an inherent scepticism" among prospective clients
about independent advisers, said Sandy Cimoroni, president of TD
Mutual Funds at Toronto-Dominion Bank, Canada's second-largest
lender. "Brand credibility and governance is very important to
clients."
Owen worries Canada's big banks, who have branches from
coast to coast and full brand recognition, are going to benefit
from the distrust of advisers, even though independent advisers
may boast better education, diversity of products and, most
obviously, no loyalty to one national lender.
"But people are willing to do that for safety. So they are
foregoing financial advice for security," said Owen.
On the ground, advisers warn one another to document
everything fully -- both to build trust and satisfy regulators.
Lee Helkie, a certified financial planner, said paperwork
has tripled or quadrupled in her 16 years in the business, to
the point where she cannot understand how fraud can be
perpetrated -- and then go unnoticed by clients.
"We never have clients writing checks directly to us -- it
is always to the investment company," said Helkie, an Advocis
member in Toronto.
She advises precautions such as good note-taking and good
processes for communicating account information to clients, so
that investors get information not just from the adviser but
from those who provide the investment products themselves.
Owen agrees.
"I can send out an individual statement showing where their
money is, what it has returned. But you should also expect a
statement from the company directly. When you stop seeing
statement from the company, start asking questions," he warns
investors.
John Rogers, chief executive of the CFA Institute, calls it
the "basics of corporate hygiene."
"Structurally, there are things financial firms can do to
reassure clients - for example, independent custody. Or if
custody is taking place at the adviser's institution,
independent audits of custody holdings," he said.
Codes of conduct, training and licensing also play a role,
said Rogers, whose institute certifies Chartered Financial
Analysts only after years of education and on-the-job training.
Owen pushes for regional associations for financial
advisers, so that industry players can keep an eye on each other
in addition to the usual licensing and regulation required by
the different provinces.
But he, like other financial advisers on the ground, are
worried the distrust will cause investors to either hoard their
money -- avoiding financial advice altogether -- or take such a
conservative approach that inflation will eat their savings.
Rogers said the only answer to scandal and skittishness --
and the future health of the advice industry -- may be time.
"It's important that financial advisers take some comfort in
the value of time, and the high probability that if they go back
to the basic asset allocation approach for their clients ...
time and market forces will probably work out to their
advantage."