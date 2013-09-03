* Aging population offers those who specialize opportunity
* Older clients need time, communication, diversification
* Powers of attorney, family involvement crucial
By Andrea Hopkins
TORONTO, Sept 3 Canadian financial adviser Leony
deGraaf decided to specialize in elder care after watching her
father help seniors in his own practice, and she's never looked
back - grateful for the life lessons her clients teach her as
she manages their investments.
"It doesn't seem like a lot of advisers take the time to sit
down and really explain everything, but it's really rewarding.
They've really taught me a lot over the years - lessons from
their generation, starting with 'Save before you spend,'" said
deGraaf, 42, who completed the Elder Planning Counselor (EPC)
designation nearly 10 years ago.
With some 1,200 Canadians turning 65 every day for the next
20 years, financial advisers are turning their attention to
serving this huge and growing market.
But advisers face a big shift in taking on older clients
heading into retirement. A change in investment strategy is the
obvious first step for advisers who have more experience
accumulating assets than dispersing them. But adjusting more
practical aspects of their practice is also a must, as elderly
clients require different communication, aid, and involvement.
Debbie Gilbert, a consultant on aging who advises families
and financial advisers through her company Generations, said
advisers need to take a much more holistic approach with older
clients, who may need them for more than investment advice.
By focusing on their relationships with both current baby
boomers and more elderly clients, financial advisers are on the
front line to spot mental and physical health concerns, neglect
or financial abuse.
"I often tell advisers, 'Ask simple questions.' 'How are
things? How is your health? Are there any changes you are
concerned about?'" said Gilbert, noting that advisers may not
want to intrude or cause embarrassment, leaving an obvious
change in health the elephant in the room.
DIVERSIFY ASSETS, PRODUCTS AND INCOME
Financial adviser Peter Wouters, a faculty chair at the
Canadian Initiative for Elder Planning Studies, said advisers
may not be prepared for the huge shift in strategy needed when
clients move from an accumulation phase to drawing income from
their portfolio.
Timing becomes critical, since clients may no longer have
enough time to recoup a downturn in the market. He recommends
diversifying not just assets, but products and income streams.
"Asset diversification, product diversification and income
diversification will give them some downside protection and some
upside potential so they can take advantage of the markets if
they do improve," said Wouters, director of tax and estate
planning at Empire Life Insurance Company in Toronto.
"It's not a matter of 'Should it be this one or that one?"
It should be 'How much of this and how much of that?'"
Then, stress test it all with a best-case and worst-case
scenario, he said, and draw up a back-up plan.
DeGraaf said while older clients are often necessarily
cautious with investments, advisers still need to ensure they'll
have enough money to last through retirement.
"It's always a tricky balance between being conservative and
needing to outpace inflation," she said. "For me, segregated
funds often give a principal guarantee so they will get out
whatever they put in ... and that takes away some of the fear of
a down market."
Both deGraaf and Gilbert said one of the first conversations
should be about power of attorney to ensure clients have legal
documents in place in case of incapacity. Financial advisers
should then ask to meet with both the client and their power of
attorney before a crisis comes.
While most people hold powers of attorney want to work in
the interest of the client, it is up to the adviser to watch out
for those who want to change investment strategies or save money
at the expense of an aging family member.
"We could use more estate planning specialists, to look out
for the red flags of power of attorney abuse," said deGraaf,
whose EPC designation taught her to gauge family dynamics and
watch for odd transactions.
THE PRACTICAL SIDE
Investment strategy aside, financial advisers should
consider the physical needs of an aging clientele. Meetings
should be accompanied by documentation to aid memory and
comprehension, and be designed for older eyes. Fonts should be
simple and large, in black and white. Background music should be
avoided. The office should be accessible by wheelchair and
walker, with clear pathways and bright lights.
Better yet, Gilbert said, meet clients in their home,
eliminating transportation or mobility issues. That way, in
addition to providing investment help, an adviser can watch for
health issues or signs of neglect. And time meetings with care.
"There may be times of the day when a person is in better
form mentally and physically," she noted. An elderly person may
be least fatigued in the morning, or in less pain after
medication in the afternoon.
DeGraaf said she generally makes home visits, and spends
more time with her older clients.
"They do need more reassurance than some younger generation
might, but they are very appreciative of it - to have that peace
of mind," said deGraaf. "I find it very rewarding."