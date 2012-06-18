OTTAWA, June 18 Canada's Conservative government
on Monday won its appeal of a lower court declaration that said
it had broken the law in the way it ended the Canadian Wheat
Board's grain marketing monopoly, Agriculture Minister Gerry
Ritz stated.
The wheat board monopoly is scheduled to end on Aug. 1.
Backers of the wheat board are still pursuing a separate court
case to try to get the law suspended.
The Dec. 7 Federal Court declaration said Ritz had broken
the law by not consulting with the Canadian Wheat Board or
holding a vote for farmers before moving to end the monopoly on
marketing western wheat and barley.
The Federal Court of Appeal overturned that ruling on
Monday.
"We are very pleased that the declaration has been
overturned as we always expected it would be," Ritz said in a
statement.
"Today's decision reinforces our belief that we must focus
on the future opportunities that marketing freedom affords
Western farmers, instead of trying to turn back the clock."
(Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by David Gregorio)