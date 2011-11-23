* More wheat seen flowing through Vancouver
* Millers see risk, may tap U.S. wheat supplies
* ICE wheat futures to compete vs. MGEX
By Rod Nickel
OTTAWA, Nov 23 The end of Western Canada's
grain marketing monopoly next year will ripple across the
region, redrawing transportation patterns, forcing millers to
find new sources of wheat and prompting all players to hedge
risk in new ways, according to industry officials meeting in
Ottawa this week.
Many point to Australia, which removed its grain-marketing
monopoly three years ago, for an idea of how sweeping the
changes will be in Canada, the world's No. 3 wheat exporter.
The number of wheat exporters is Australia has multiplied
from one to two dozen, grain shipments and production have set
records, and new multinational grain companies have arrived on
the scene.
At the same time, shippers have struggled with access to
ports, and some Australian farmers say they are earning less.
In Canada, grain handlers are likely to push more wheat
through the busy Port Metro Vancouver on the Pacific Ocean
instead of through the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Seaway,
said Keith Bruch, vice-president of operations for Paterson
GlobalFoods.
Without its monopoly to market Western Canada's wheat and
barley for milling and export, the Wheat Board will no longer
co-ordinate the loading and movement of rail cars from
grain-handling sites to port. Grain handlers, who include
Viterra Inc VT.TO, Richardson International Ltd and Cargill
Inc [CARG.UL], will prefer to move grain through their networks
of country elevators and to port terminals they own, suggesting
Vancouver will take priority over terminals along the Great
Lakes and the Seaway, Bruch said.
Vessel rates are also significantly cheaper off Vancouver
than the East Coast at present, he said.
"There's all the incentive in the world for them to move
grain through Vancouver," said Bruch, whose grain-handling
company shares ownership of a grain terminal at the port.
More spring wheat and winter wheat may also flow south into
the United States as farmers shop for the best prices, Bruch
said at the Canada Grains Council conference.
Whether grain transportation becomes more efficient -- a
long-standing criticism of the CWB -- depends largely on a
sufficient rail car supply, Bruch said. Canadian National
Railway (CNR.TO) and Canadian Pacific (CP.TO) dominate the
country's rail sector.
Redrawing grain movement patterns may create subtle but
significant changes, touching on everything from which markets
buy Canadian wheat to where on the western Prairies farmers
grow which crops and in what quantities, Bruch said.
Canada is the world's biggest shipper of spring wheat,
durum and malting barley.
MILLERS SEE RISK AHEAD
For Canadian millers, who use western spring wheat in flour
production, the move to an open market brings considerable
risk, said Derek Jamieson, president and chief operating
officer of P&H Milling Group, Canada's second-largest miller
after Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM.N).
Losing the monopoly means millers will no longer have
assured supplies available at any given time, Jamieson said.
They will need multiple supply sources, including U.S. wheat at
times, he said, adding that the Wheat Board has typically set
prices so there is no incentive to buy American wheat.
"No question, there is more risk," Jamieson said. "But it's
manageable."
Much depends on whether the Wheat Board remains a
significant grain marketer in an open market.
No senior Wheat Board officials attended the grains
conference, and CEO Ian White, who is expected to continue
leading the board after it loses its monopoly, declined to
comment.
HANDLERS TO HEDGE RISKS DIFFERENTLY
With the industry facing new risks, it will likely embrace
a new hedging tool once ICE Futures Canada (ICE.N) launches a
spring wheat contract in January, said Brant Randles, president
of grain trader Louis Dreyfus Canada.
ICE's contract will compete with the established U.S. hard
red spring contract at the Minneapolis Grain Exchange, but it
will be in Canadian dollars and will feature a Western Canada
delivery point.
"I'm putting my chips on the western spring wheat
contract," Randles said.
ICE's plan to launch a durum futures contract looks less
certain of success, Randles said, given durum's much smaller
production base compared to spring wheat and the subsequent
lesser need to manage risk.
