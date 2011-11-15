* End to CWB grain marketing monopoly set for Aug 2012
* CWB supporters say changes will cost money, jobs
* Bill may become law next month
* Wheat Board also fighting the change in court
Nov 15 Supporters of the Canadian Wheat Board
took their protest to Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, in
a last-ditch effort to sway legislators to keep the world's
last major agricultural monopoly .
Several Wheat Board directors, as well as Prairie grain
farmers, urged the Conservative government to drop plans to end
the CWB's marketing monopoly on Western Canadian wheat and
barley destined for milling or export.
Legislation to end the monopoly as of August 2012 would
allow western farmers to sell grain directly to grain handlers,
and may be only a few weeks from becoming law.
"Eliminating the Canadian Wheat Board will cost Prairie
farmers money, cost Canadian jobs, be a drain on taxpayers and
change the nature of the country because thousands of family
farms will disappear," CWB Chairman Allen Oberg said in
Ottawa.
A Wheat Board spokeswoman said the directors planned to
meet with members of Parliament and senators this week in
Ottawa.
The CWB monopoly, which has been in place since World War
2, has long divided western farmers. Supporters say the
monopoly's marketing clout offers them the greatest returns,
but others say they want the same flexibility in selling wheat
and barley that they have with crops like canola and oats.
Canada is the world's top exporter of spring wheat, durum
and malting barley.
Sixty-two percent of farmers voted to keep the
wheat-marketing monopoly in a non-binding summer plebiscite
conducted by the Wheat Board.
Agriculture Minister Gerry Ritz, himself a former farmer
from Saskatchewan, has said that vote was flawed. He describes
the change in the CWB's operations as an issue of freedom of
choice for farmers.
The government bill to end the monopoly is expected to pass
third and final reading in the House of Commons next week.
After that, it needs approval by the Senate and royal assent to
become law.
The Conservatives hold a majority of seats in both the
House and the Senate, ensuring the legislation will pass.
Once the bill becomes law, likely next month, grain
handlers such as Viterra Inc VT.TO, Richardson International
Ltd and Cargill Inc [CARG.UL] will be allowed to immediately
sign forward contracts with farmers for their 2012 grain
harvests.
The Wheat Board itself would come under government control
and become a smaller grain marketing option for farmers.
The CWB and its supporters are also fighting the government
through the courts, with a Winnipeg judge hearing the case on
Dec. 6. [ID:nN1E79P14C]
The CWB maintains the government broke the law by not
consulting its board of directors and not holding a farmer vote
before introducing legislation to scrap the monopoly.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba)