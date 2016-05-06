(Corrects headline, second paragraph to read "notifies
customers of" instead of "declares" to clarify force majeure not
at BP)
By Catherine Ngai
NEW YORK May 6 BP PLC will not be able
to deliver on some contracts for Canadian crude, two trading
sources familiar with the matter said on Friday, the latest sign
that output cuts due to the wildfires are curbing supplies from
the vast oilsands region.
The oil major's Canadian unit notified customers of a "force
majeure" that would cause several grades of Canadian crude oil
to not be as readily available for its customers through the
rest of May, according to the sources.
A force majeure event is an unforeseen event that prevents a
party from fulfilling a contract. BP did not immediately comment
on the declaration.
The force majeure comes after the fire this week forced the
evacuation of 88,000 people from Fort McMurray, located in the
heartland of Alberta's energy region, and resulted in the
shutdown of about 1 million barrels per day in production,
nearly half of Canada's oilsands output.
At least 10 oilsands operators have reduced production as a
result of the evacuations and part of emergency measures, and
has snarled delivery of oil via rail, pipeline and highways.
BP produces oil in Canada via a partnership with Husky
Energy Inc.
Husky said earlier this week it cut production at its
Sunrise oil sands project to 10,000 bpd from 30,000 bpd after a
pipeline that supplies the project with diluent was shut down.
BP also buys oil from other producers to sell to refiners or
other traders.
(Reporting by Catherine Ngai; Editing by Marguerita Choy)