* BP alerts customers to 'force majeure event'
* Suncor says issued various force majeure notifications
* Phillips 66 has issued force majeure -sources
* Actions show output cuts curbing supplies
By Catherine Ngai and Matt Scuffham
NEW YORK/TORONTO, May 6 Three major oil firms
have warned they will not be able to deliver on some contracts
for Canadian crude, a further sign that output cuts due to
wildfires are curbing supplies from the Alberta oil sands
region.
British oil firm BP Plc said it had alerted customers
to a "force majeure event" at one of its suppliers, which means
several grades of Canadian crude oil will not be as readily
available to its customers through the rest of May.
Suncor Energy, Canada's largest oil producer, said
it had issued various force majeure notifications to customers,
service providers and other third party contractors that will be
affected by reduced operations in the region.
Trading sources said U.S. refiner Phillips 66 had
issued notice of force majeure on Canadian crude deliveries due
to interruptions in third-party oil production in Canada's oil
sands.
The moves are likely to deepen concerns about tightening
supplies of crude to U.S. refiners as the nearly week-long blaze
rages on. A force majeure event is an unforeseen event that
prevents a party from fulfilling a contract.
The companies acted after a fire this week forced the
evacuation of 88,000 people from Fort McMurray, located in the
heartland of Alberta's energy region, and resulted in the
shutdown of about 1 million barrels per day in production,
nearly half of Canada's oil sands output.
At least 10 oil sands operators have reduced production as a
result of the evacuations and emergency measures have
complicated delivery of oil via rail, pipeline and highways.
The production cuts caused key Canadian crude prices to
rally to their highest in months and boosted U.S. futures this
week. CRU/CAO/R
BP produces oil in Canada via a partnership with Husky
Energy Inc.
Husky said earlier this week it cut production at its
Sunrise oil sands project to 10,000 bpd from 30,000 bpd after a
pipeline that supplies the project with diluent was shut down.
BP also buys oil from other producers to sell to refiners or
other traders.
A person familiar with BP's U.S. refining operations said
supplies to its U.S. plants - Whiting, Cherry Point and Toledo -
have not been affected.
The United States imports about 3.5 million barrels per day
of Canadian crude, the largest supplier to one of the world's
biggest energy markets.
Record U.S. inventories and plentiful supplies in storage in
Western Canada will offset some of the shutdown, but prolonged
outages in the region, which has the world's third-largest oil
reserves, could roil producers and traders' contracts and order
books.
"There is a cushion because we have a lot of oil in
storage," said Tim Pickering, founder and CIO at Auspice Capital
Advisors in Calgary.
"When that cushion is gone, if this lasts a month, the price
of oil on a global basis will react."
According to Genscape, which monitors key crude storage
terminals in Western Canada, including the critical locations at
Edmonton and Hardisty, total inventories were 26.5 million
barrels at the end of April, equivalent to less than a month of
output currently offline.
Canadian crude is particularly important for refiners in the
U.S. Midwest ranging from Ohio to the Dakotas. U.S. refiners
interviewed by Reuters in the last few days have so far not said
it was affecting their operations.
