CALGARY, Alberta, June 14 The Fort McMurray wildfire in northern Alberta that forced the evacuation of 90,000 residents and shut in more than a million barrels per day of oil output was most likely caused by human activity, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said on Tuesday.

The RCMP appealed for public assistance in determining how the fire started and whether a criminal offence was involved. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Chris Reese)