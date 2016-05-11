VANCOUVER May 10 Cenovus Energy Ic said on Tuesday that it would start bringing non-essential staff back to work at its Christina Lake oil sands operation on May 12, as the threat from a wildfire raging in the region had "stabilized."

The Calgary-based company said the wildfire was still some 85 km (53 miles) north of its operations and that it has an evacuation plan in place should the situation change. (Reporting by Nia Williams in Edmonton and Julie Gordon in Vancouver; Editing by Sandra Maler)