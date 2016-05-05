* At least nine producers cut output * June synthetic settles at $2.15/bbl above WTI * June WCS settles at $12.00/bbl below WTI (Updates with diluent pipeline reopening, price settles) By David Gaffen NEW YORK, May 5 Canadian crude prices rallied on Thursday as a raging wildfire in northern Alberta shuttered nearly one-third of the nation's oil sands production and closed some pipelines, raising concerns about temporary shortages of feedstock to U.S. refineries. The massive fire forced all 88,000 residents of Fort McMurray, home to thousands of oil sands workers, to evacuate the city on Tuesday night as it burned down whole neighborhoods and continues to blaze out of control. Oil sands companies have shut in at least 690,000 barrels per day of crude output, according to Reuters calculations, out of Canada's total oil sands production of 2.2 million barrels a day, though some operators, including Syncrude and Imperial Oil , have not disclosed how much production is offline. Light synthetic crude from the oil sands for June delivery settled at $2.15 per barrel above the West Texas Intermediate benchmark, according to Shorcan Energy brokers, surging from $1.00 per barrel over WTI on Wednesday. The less liquid May contract jumped even more dramatically, doubling from the previous day to a premium of $7.00 over U.S. crude. That was the largest premium since June of last year, a sign of concern about a short-term supply crunch in Alberta. So far, the wildfire has forced nine oil sands operators, including Suncor Energy Inc and Shell Canada to reduce production because workers have had to flee the city, and in some cases evacuate operations as a precaution. Officials said they expected the fire to grow later in the day. The wildfire also stymied transportation of crude and feedstocks normally delivered via trains, pipelines and roads across the vast oil sands, which hold the world's third-largest crude reserves after Saudi Arabia and Venezuela. "These are pretty sizable numbers," said Mike Tran, energy strategist at RBC Capital Markets. "How quick it returns is based on how quickly they can get staffing back, given the entire space has been evacuated." The big cuts by some of the world's major producers boosted prices, even as concerns about immediate supplies to refineries across the border from Texas to Ohio that use its heavy crude were limited due to record high inventories. Western Canadian Select (WCS) heavy blend crude for June delivery at one point traded at $11.50 a barrel under the West Texas Intermediate benchmark, according to Shorcan. That was the narrowest discount since late February, and tighter than Wednesday's settlement of $12.70 a barrel under U.S crude. WCS setttled at $12.00 a barrel under U.S. crude. Even so, the rally in Canadian heavy crude is not as sharp as during wildfires in the Cold Lake region last year, when 10 percent of oil sands production went offline and WCS tightened to within $7 a barrel of U.S crude. Currently, several facilities, including those operated by Suncor and Shell, had already reduced production due to maintenance prior to the fire's eruption. "There's lots of turnarounds going on up there so I don't know if it screwed up that many people. All that stuff was priced into the market already," said a Calgary-based oil trader. More than 20 oil operations are clustered in a 100-kilometer (60-mile) radius of Fort McMurray, according to government data, although most of the mega-projects are to the north of the city, while the fire is moving south. LIMITED FOR NOW According to Genscape, which monitors key crude storage terminals in Western Canada, including the critical locations at Edmonton and Hardisty, total inventories were 26.5 million barrels at the end of April. That is equivalent to five weeks of the production currently offline. Pipelines were also affected by the fire, with Enbridge Inc shutting down its Cheecham terminal and Inter Pipeline temporarily closing its Polaris diluent pipeline, forcing some producers like Husky Energy to reduce supply because of lack of condensate. Inter Pipeline reopened Polaris on Thursday afternoon as the fire moved further away from it. Statoil ASA said Thursday that it had cut its production at its Leismer oil sands project, about 120 km south of Fort McMurray because of a shortage of diluent, which is blended with viscous bitumen to produce WCS. Several U.S. refiners contacted by Reuters that use Canadian crude said so far they did not see an impact in terms of deliveries. The U.S. imports about 3 million barrels of Canadian crude per day. "For U.S. balances, it potentially speeds up the rebalancing process as it means refiners may need to draw down inventory" at either the U.S. storage hub of Cushing, Oklahoma, or Patoka, Illinois, said Dominic Haywood, an energy analyst at Energy Aspects in London. The fire also caused a notable move in benchmark West Texas crude, which rallied by as much 4 percent, fueling expectations that the outages will erode the U.S. supply glut. Crude settled at $44.32 a barrel, up 1.2 percent. (Additional reporting by Catherine Ngai in New York, Erwin Seba in Houston and Nia Williams in Calgary; Editing by Bernard Orr and Andrew Hay)