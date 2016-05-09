* June Syn trades at $2.65/bbl over WTI
* June WCS trades at $11.35/bbl under WTI
(Updates prices, adds details on wildfire)
NEW YORK May 9 Canadian crude prices climbed
further on Monday as a raging wildfire in northern Alberta
entered a second week and traders braced for possible supply
constraints as the blaze had spurred some producers to shut
facilities as a precaution.
Canadian prices rallied during the latter half of last week
as a number of producers, including Suncor Energy Inc
and Shell, took some 1 million barrels a day of
capacity offline as a precaution due to the fast-spreading fire.
That was about half the total output from Canada's oil sands.
Officials said on Sunday they were more optimistic about
handling Canada's most destructive wildfire in recent memory.
However, it still was not known when energy companies would
restart operations at affected sites or when Fort McMurray's
88,000 evacuated residents could return.
The fires continued to burn on Monday, but officials were
hopeful that cooler weather and the potential for rain later in
the week would aid in fighting the blaze.
Western Canadian Select (WCS) heavy blend crude for June
delivery traded as strongly as $11.00 a barrel under
the West Texas Intermediate benchmark, according to Shorcan
Energy Brokers.
That was the narrowest discount since June 2015, though it
last traded at a $11.45/bbl discount to U.S. crude. It settled
at a $11.95-a-barrel discount on Friday.
Light synthetic crude from the oil sands for June
traded at as high as a $3.00 a barrel premium to
U.S. crude, and last traded at a $2.40 a barrel premium.
It settled at a $2.45 a barrel premium on Friday.
