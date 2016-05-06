* Still unclear when production will come back on line
* Syn crude trades at $7/bbl over WTI; WCS at $11.95/bbl
over WTI
* Evacuated workers, citizens moved from north of Fort
McMurray
(Updates prices, details on outages, BP's force majeure event,
adds quotes, changes lead, headline)
By David Gaffen
NEW YORK, May 6 Canadian crude prices were
little changed on Friday following a two-day rally as a wildfire
in northern Alberta kept nearly one-half of Canadian oil sands
production shuttered, forcing BP's Canadian unit to warn clients
of limited availability of oil through the rest of the month.
The massive fire has forced the evacuation of Fort
McMurray's 88,000 residents, as the town, located in the heart
of the oil-producing region of the province, has been
overwhelmed by flames.
On Friday, BP's Canadian unit declared a so-called
force majeure event, telling clients available Canadian crude
grades will be reduced during May as a result of the fire. BP
did not respond immediately to a request for comment.
Oil sands companies have shut about 1 million barrels per
day of crude output, according to Reuters calculations, out of
Canada's total oil sands production of 2.2 million barrels a
day. Syncrude, located north of the city, said Friday its oil
sands project has completely shut extraction at its Aurora
bitumen mine; it had already reduced production prior to the
fire.
Whether the fire would continue to affect prices was
unclear. Most companies had not announced when they expect
activity to restart.
"It really depends on how long it takes to get this fire
under control and out," said Jackie Forrest, analyst at ARC
Financial in Calgary, of the effect on prices.
"It's a very difficult situation. If some major service
operations (in Fort McMurray) are damaged, the oil sands will
still get back online, but it may be at a higher cost than
before, maybe having to secure service companies from much
further away."
Suncor Energy Inc, which has taken 350,000 bpd of
capacity offline, said it expects to make a prompt return to
full production, and planning for restart is well advanced.
The wildfire also stymied transportation of crude and
feedstocks normally delivered via trains, pipelines and roads
across the vast oil sands, which hold the world's third-largest
crude reserves after Saudi Arabia and Venezuela.
Western Canadian Select (WCS) heavy blend crude for June
delivery traded at $11.95 a barrel under the West
Texas Intermediate benchmark on Friday, according to Shorcan
Energy Brokers. It settled at $12/bbl under U.S. crude on
Thursday.
Concerns about temporary shortages boosted light synthetic
crude prices on Thursday, as the thinly traded May contract
doubled in price. It posted one trade on Friday, with light
sweet synthetic trading at a premium of $7/bbl to U.S. crude,
same as on Thursday. The June contract traded at a $2/bbl
premium to U.S. crude after a handful of trades, compared with a
settlement of $2.15/bbl over WTI on Thursday.
The wildfire has forced 10 oil sands operators, including
Suncor Energy Inc and Shell Canada to reduce
production because workers have had to flee Fort McMurray, and
in some cases evacuate operations as a precaution.
More than 20 oil operations are clustered in a 100-kilometer
(60-mile) radius of the city, according to government data.
Pipelines have also been affected, raising worries about the
delivery of diluent, which is normally blended with the viscous
bitumen found in the oil sands to produce Canadian heavy crude.
(Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Cynthia Osterman)